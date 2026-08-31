Bishkek: PM Modi and Putin discuss maritime trade, safety and security of Indian seafarers

Bishkek, Aug 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday shared perspectives on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region which have impacted maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated after their meeting in Bishkek.

Both leaders held discussions on the margins of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kyrgyzstan's capital. This was their first meeting this year, having earlier met in New Delhi for the 23rd Annual Summit in December last year.

According to the MEA, the two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation in a range of fields, including political, economic, defence, energy, space, mobility and people-to-people ties. They welcomed the outcome of the 27th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Cultural matters, which was held on August 24 in Moscow.

"The leaders exchanged views on India-Russia engagement in the multilateral arena, in particular in BRICS under India’s Chairship for 2026. They also shared perspectives on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region which have impacted maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers. Prime Minister reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy was the way forward in resolving conflicts," read a statement issued by the MEA.

"​The two leaders agreed to remain engaged to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries, which continues to register significant growth and has shown resilience in the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties. ​Prime Minister stated that he looks forward to welcoming President Putin in India for the 18th BRICS Summit on 12-13 September 2026," it added.

During the meeting, PM Modi reiterated that India continues to back all efforts towards achieving peace in Ukraine. He asserted that it is essential for the well-being of humanity to move from an endless war towards an end to the war and highlighted that both leaders have in the past discussed the situation in Ukraine with Putin having also briefed him in detail about all aspects of the conflict during their last meeting.

"As you know, India supports all efforts towards peace and will continue to do so. Every day spent in war pushes humanity backwards, while every step taken towards peace fills humanity with a new hope and enthusiasm. We must move from an endless war towards an end to the war. This is essential for the well-being of humanity," said PM Modi in his opening remarks at the meeting.

Terming it as a "call of humanity", PM Modi mentioned that India's message has been that all issues should be resolved peacefully, and at the earliest.

"The land of Gandhi and the land of Buddha has one message: to follow the path of peace. I look forward to discussing these matters with you today," said PM Modi.

Immediately after ending their bilateral discussions, Prime Minister Modi and Putin travelled in the same car to the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games at Bishkek Arena, in yet another strong display of their warm camaraderie.

Both leaders had showcased the same bonhomie during the SCO Leaders' Summit in China's Tianjin last September when they travelled in the same car to the venue of their bilateral meeting.

--IANS

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