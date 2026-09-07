Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan reveals his mother is Kanika Mann’s fan, jokingly calls her ‘Jugnu’

Mumbai, September 7 (IANS) Bollywood superstar and Bigg Boss 20 host Salman Khan revealed that his mother, Salma is a fan of television actress Kanika Mann, who entered the reality show as its first contestant.

Welcoming Kanika to the show, Salman recalled his mother’s reaction to the actress’s role in Naagin 7, where she plays a dragon.

“My mom is your big fan, but my mom told me an interesting thing about you. In Naagin, you were a dragon or dragonfly,” Salman told Kanika.

Kanika quickly corrected him, saying: “I was a dragon, sir, not dragonfly. I would spew fire.”

Salman continued the playful exchange and brought his mother into the conversation, joking about the actress’s character.

“Mumma, not a jugnu, she was a big dragon in the show,” he quipped.

Salman then used Kanika’s Naagin 7 character to draw a parallel with her stint inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

He pointed out in a fun way that television characters are guided by writers, but the reality show has no scriptwriters deciding when a contestant’s personality emerges.

“In shows, the writer decides when will the dragon come out. Here there are no writers, so when will Kanika’s dragon mode come out in the Bigg Boss 20 house?” Salman asked.

Talking about Kanika Maan, known for shows such as Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega, made her entry into the Bigg Boss 20 house amid the grand premiere of the new season.

Her character portrayal as Guddan in the show, went on to win her many awards and fame.

The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

–IANS

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