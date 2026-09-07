Shriya Pilgaonkar defends father Sachin Pilgaonkar amid trolling, says ‘same people come & click pics in person’

Mumbai, September 7 (IANS) Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has opened up about her father, veteran actor-filmmaker Sachin Pilgaonkar, being at the receiving end of social media.

The actress said that the negativity on the internet does not reflect the love they experience in real life.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Shriya said people often fail to understand the depth of experience Sachin brings with more than six decades in the film industry.

“He has more than 60 years of experience in the film industry and people are just not aware of the range and scale of experiences he has,” Shriya said.

She added that when someone with such vast experience is invited to share his perspective, speaking about his journey and experiences is only natural, highlighting his conversations about his life in various of his interviews.

“In a setup where somebody is asked, of course you are going to share your experiences. I feel like the love is so much that there is no space for negativity,” she said.

Shriya also pointed out the contradictory nature of showbiz, where the same people who troll celebrities online can often be seen approaching them for photographs in person.

“This is the nature of our showbiz that people who sometimes troll, are the same people come and click photos,” she said.

The actress said that fortunately, she and her family remain positive and are able to see the difference between online chatter and their actual experiences with people.

“I feel like luckily all of us are really positive people. And when we are out there in real life, we only experience love. So all of this virtual or internet chatter is something that doesn't feel real. Because when you are out there, you only get love,” Shriya said.

“When people say negative things, it's more a reflection on them. And it is that attention-seeking behaviour, because you cannot question someone's truth because you have not lived that life,” she said.

Shriya further observed that people can sometimes struggle to see others succeed or find happiness.

“I also feel one more thing that people are uncomfortable seeing others' success and happiness. They get so upset with their life that they don't see the happiness or personality of others,” she said.

“So then you just wish them well and experience the love that is much more than the negativity,” she concluded.

Shriya's comments come amidst the constant trolling her father and Marathi superstar Sachin Pilgaonkar has been receiving post many of his interviews where he is seen sharing his life experiences.

Talking about Shriya, the actress is all set for her upcoming movie, Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan.

The film stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, with Akshay set to be seen in a never-seen-before psychotic antagonist.

The movie also stars Boman Irani and Saiyami Kher in important roles.

–IANS

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