Big names missing, departures likely as FC Barcelona starts pre-season training

Madrid, July 13 (IANS) FC Barcelona began preseason training ahead of the 2026-27 La Liga season on Monday as they look to win a third consecutive domestic title. Barcelona returned to work without players such as Lamine Yamal, Eric Garcia, Pedri, Ferran Torres, and Jules Kounde, who are still competing at the FIFA World Cup and are entitled to a three-week holiday after the tournament ends.

The players arrived at 9 a.m. local time to undergo medical checks, with new signing Hamza Abdelkarim present despite the 18-year-old striker having had only a week's holiday following his appearances for Egypt at the World Cup.

Several players whose futures at the club appear uncertain were present alongside coach Hansi Flick, including winger Roony Bardghji, reports Xinhua.

Midfielder Marc Casado reported for training, although his future appears to lie away from the club, while Marc-Andre ter Stegen also returned after injury ruined his January loan move to Girona. Ajax has been mentioned as a possible destination for the veteran German goalkeeper.

Barcelona are looking to sign a winger and a forward, with Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez their main target.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta recently said that his club has made an offer for Alvarez. Laporta announced after being sworn back in as president following his victory in the club's March election.

"Deco (Barcelona's Director of Sport) made an offer for a certain amount of money," Laporta said, adding that "we know the player has wanted to come for some time, since he was at Manchester City."

He added that although Atletico had "said in principle, they weren't planning to sell him," the offer for Alvarez is "firm, and we'll keep it on the table until we consider otherwise suitable."

The 26-year-old Alvarez recently surprised Atletico by telling the press during the World Cup that a move would be in the best interest of both parties, two years after his transfer from Manchester City.

Atletico reacted angrily to Alvarez's comments and has threatened to report Barcelona to FIFA over what it considers an improper approach to a player who remains under contract until June 2030, with a release clause set at 500 million euros

--IANS

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