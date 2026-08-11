August 11, 2026 7:43 PM हिंदी

'Bidaai' fame Angad Hasija on how his mother pushed him towards showbiz: ‘I did not have any interest in acting’

'Bidaai' fame Angad Hasija on how his mother pushed him towards showbiz: ‘I did not have any interest in acting’

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) ‘Bidaai’ fame actor Angad Hasija opened up about his journey in the entertainment industry and revealed how his mother played a key role in encouraging him to pursue acting.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, he recalled that he initially had no interest in becoming an actor but eventually moved from Punjab to Mumbai at his mother’s request. Reflecting on his journey, Angad said his mother was always keen for him to become an actor and believed he would do well in the field. He had already done some work in Punjab before moving to Mumbai, where he gave his first audition and was selected.

Hasija shared, “My journey has been very good. I have learnt a lot. When I came from Punjab to Bombay, my mother was very keen that I become an actor. I did not have any interest in acting, but my mother always wanted me to pursue acting. So, I came to Bombay at her request. My mother was very clear that I would do a good job. I had done some work in Punjab, and when I came to Bombay, I auditioned for the first time. I was selected, and that was the beginning of my journey. This journey has taught me a lot. I have made good friends, and I have been fortunate to work with some wonderful directors who have taught me a lot as an actor.”

He added, “I have learnt so much in this industry and met some wonderful people. I feel blessed because I have had a good experience in every show. Since I came to Bombay, people have taught me a lot, and I have been fortunate to meet good people in life.”

Angad, who is currently seen as Yash Vardhan in ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak,’ also opened up about the show. “I was briefed about the show. Prateek Sharma is a good friend of mine. He told me that there was a very interesting entry for me in the show and that he wanted me to return to the character of Alekh. I was shocked because I had bid farewell to Alekh many years ago. It is difficult to play the same character again, especially after fifteen to eighteen years.”

“But this character was very close to my heart. It was my first show and the first character that people loved. Even today, people call me Alekh. Prateek told me that he wanted me to retain the name Alekh and be the same character in many aspects.”

“I was very excited when he offered me the role. As an actor, it is important to do something different, and it is very challenging to play a character like this. Every actor wants to play different characters, so I was very happy when he offered me the role.”

Angad Hasija is widely known for portraying Alekh, in “Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai” in 2007 and portraying Jimmy Dhillon "JD", in “Tera Rang Chadeya.”

--IANS

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