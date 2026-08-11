US envoy Gor, NSA Doval discuss deepening strategic cooperation

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, held a meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Tuesday, with discussions focused on deepening strategic cooperation.

Gor stated that the partnership between India and the US is important for addressing global security challenges.

"Had a fruitful meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to discuss deepening US-India strategic cooperation. Our close partnership with India is vital to addressing global security challenges. The United States and India share many of the same goals and our engagement continues to grow," Gor posted on X after the meeting.

On Monday, the US Ambassador held a meeting with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in New Delhi. It took place against the backdrop of continuing engagements between both countries and ongoing regional and global developments.

“Always good to meet with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri,” Ambassador Gor wrote on X, sharing a glimpse of the meeting.

On August 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a phone call from US Vice‑President J D Vance, during which both discussed ways to deepen further the India‑US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas.

PM Modi also congratulated JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, on the birth of their son and conveyed best wishes to the family.

“Received a phone call from US Vice‑President JD Vance. We discussed ways to further deepen India‑US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas. Warmly congratulated him and the Second Lady on the birth of their son and conveyed best wishes to the entire family,” PM Modi posted on X.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi and JD Vance noted the sustained momentum in high‑level engagements and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in various sectors.

“They noted the sustained momentum in the high‑level engagements and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in trade, defence, critical and emerging technologies, energy security and critical minerals. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest,” the PMO said.

In July, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar agreed to accelerate work on key defence agreements and conclude an interim bilateral trade deal that Washington said is “almost complete”, signalling fresh momentum in the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meetings in Manila, where they also reviewed developments in the Middle East and the Indo‑Pacific, according to a US State Department readout.

--IANS

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