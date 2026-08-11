'Tricolour is our pride': Clerics welcome 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in UP madrasas

Lucknow, Aug 11 (IANS) Muslim clerics in Uttar Pradesh have welcomed the state government's decision to organise the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign across madrasas, saying that hoisting the national flag is an appropriate way to honour the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence.

The response came after Uttar Pradesh Minister for Minority Welfare Danish Ansari announced that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign would be organised in madrasas across the state and directed that students and young people studying in these institutions be encouraged to actively participate in the initiative.

Under the campaign, madrasas across Uttar Pradesh will organise programmes involving the hoisting of the national flag, singing of the national anthem, patriotic activities and awareness programmes highlighting the contributions and sacrifices of prominent freedom fighters.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging students and youth to participate in Independence Day-related activities and familiarise themselves with the country's freedom struggle and the contributions of those who fought and sacrificed their lives for India's independence.

Khuddam-e-Roza Taj Mahal Urs Committee President Haji Tahiruddin welcomed the initiative and said the national flag represents the country's pride, honour and collective identity.

"Even if Minister Danish Ansari had not mandated it, every school, college and madrasa hoists the national flag. The Tricolour is our pride, and it is our right to hoist it," Tahiruddin told IANS.

"Our religion (Islam) teaches us to follow the rules and regulations of the country we reside in, so we will definitely hoist the Tricolour," he added, reiterating that there was no hesitation among members of the community about participating in the campaign.

Cleric Mohammad Jameel Hayat also supported the Uttar Pradesh government's decision and said that hoisting the national flag should be considered a responsibility shared by everyone, irrespective of their background.

"It is our responsibility to hoist the national flag. It is a moment of immense happiness for us that we got independence from the Britishers on August 15. We should celebrate this day with pomp," Hayat told IANS.

He also said that the national flag should be displayed at homes as well as educational institutions, including schools and madrasas, as a mark of respect for the freedom fighters whose sacrifices secured India's independence.

"Every household, school and madrasa should hoist the national flag to honour the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country so that future generations take inspiration from it," Hayat added.

The clerics said that participation in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign would also provide students with an opportunity to understand the significance of Independence Day and remember the sacrifices made during the country's freedom struggle.

The Uttar Pradesh government's decision comes as preparations for Independence Day gather pace across the state.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign seeks to encourage citizens to bring the national flag into their homes and hoist it as a symbol of national pride and participation in Independence Day celebrations.

--IANS

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