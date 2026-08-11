GeM transforming public procurement through transparency, wider participation: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government e-marketplace (GeM) is transforming public procurement in India through transparent processes, wider participation and better opportunities, while creating a more competitive and inclusive ecosystem for businesses.

PM Modi made the remarks in a post on social media platform X while sharing an article by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on the progress made by the GeM platform since its launch on August 9, 2016.

"Transparent procurement, wider participation and better opportunities... This is how @GeM_India is transforming public procurement," PM Modi said in his post.

The Prime Minister noted that technology has been at the heart of the platform's growth and has played a key role in strengthening the ease of doing business in the country.

According to PM Modi, GeM has helped build a more competitive and inclusive procurement ecosystem over the past 10 years.

“With technology at its core, the GeM platform has strengthened 'Ease of Doing Business' over the last 10 years by creating a more competitive and inclusive ecosystem, particularly empowering MSMEs and women entrepreneurs,” PM Modi mentioned.

The Prime Minister further said the platform has emerged as an important tool for empowering micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as women entrepreneurs by providing them improved access to government procurement opportunities.

PM Modi encouraged people to read Goyal's article to gain a deeper understanding of the platform's achievements and its role in modernising public procurement in India.

Launched by the government to digitise procurement by government departments and public sector institutions, GeM serves as an online marketplace where buyers and sellers can conduct transactions in a transparent and efficient manner.

The platform has been positioned as a key initiative to improve efficiency, reduce procurement-related bottlenecks and promote broader participation by businesses across the country.

--IANS

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