August 11, 2026 7:45 PM हिंदी

India's smartphone market shows resilience despite volume decline: Report

India's smartphone market shows resilience despite volume decline: Report

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) India's smartphone market showed resilience in the second quarter of 2026 with market value rising 1.7 per cent year-on-year despite an 11 per cent decline in shipments as consumers increasingly shifted towards higher-priced devices, according to a report released on Tuesday.

According to analysis by IDC, smartphone shipments in India stood at 33.2 million units in Q2 2026, while the average selling price (ASP) rose 14.4 per cent year-on-year to a record $315, reflecting continued premiumisation of the market.

The growth in market value came even as shipments declined amid an ongoing global memory chip shortage, which pushed up component costs and squeezed affordability, particularly in the entry-level segment.

The market's first half shipments declined 7.9 per cent year-on-year to 64.2 million units, the lowest first-half volume in five years.

However, demand remained relatively resilient in higher value segments.

The $400-$600 price band was the strongest performer with shipments growing 60.3 per cent year-on-year and its market share nearly doubling to 8.6 per cent from 4.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, the $600-$800 segment remained broadly flat while shipments in the $800 plus category declined only 5 per cent. The mass-budget segment priced between $100 and $200, which accounted for 46.8 per cent of the market.

According to the report, the shift towards premium and upper-mid segments was partly driven by consumers moving up the price ladder as rising memory costs made entry-level smartphones increasingly expensive.

Shipments in the sub-$100 segment plunged 74.3 per cent year-on-year in Q2, reducing its market share to 4.5 per cent from 15.6 per cent a year earlier.

Apple and Samsung were among the brands that maintained ground in the shrinking market. Samsung's market share increased to 16.4 per cent from 14.5 per cent, while Apple's share rose to 8.5 per cent from 7.5 per cent.

The offline channel also showed resilience with shipments declining only 3.6 per cent year-on-year and its market share increasing to 58.1 per cent from 53.6 per cent.

However, online shipments declined 19.8 per cent with its share falling to 41.9 per cent.

IDC Senior Research Analyst Aditya Rampal said rising memory costs had pushed smartphone prices higher, with financing options likely to play an important role in sustaining affordability during the festive season.

However, the report said stabilising memory prices, wider financing, EMI options and stronger festive demand in the mid-premium segment could support market recovery.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

'Jai Hind Jai Sindh' maker Indrajeet Lankesh on casting Jaya Prada: Grew up watching her movies

'Jai Hind Jai Sindh' maker Indrajeet Lankesh on casting Jaya Prada: Grew up watching her movies

Vishnu Vishal's film with director Arunraja Kamaraj dropped; Actor cites creative differences, budgeting issues as reason (Photo: Vishnu Vishal/X)

Vishnu Vishal's film with director Arunraja Kamaraj dropped; Actor cites creative differences, budgeting issues as reason

Jonty Rhodes, John Abraham unveil Rotterdam Dockers jersey ahead of inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL) in Mumb

Jonty Rhodes, John Abraham unveil Rotterdam Dockers jersey ahead of inaugural ETPL

NorthEast United sail into quarters with comfortable win over FC1 in their final Group F fixture of the 135th Durand Cup at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. Photo credit: Durand Cup

135th Durand Cup: NorthEast United sail into quarters with comfortable win over FC1

Tricolour-waving marks NDA’s ‘Mangal Milan’, Rajinder Gupta joins MPs

Tricolour-waving marks NDA’s ‘Mangal Milan’, Rajinder Gupta joins MPs

Sadia Khateeb recalls working with Akshay Kumar as 'Raksha Bandhan' turns 4: Learnt so much

Sadia Khateeb recalls working with Akshay Kumar as 'Raksha Bandhan' turns 4: Learnt so much

David Miller, Finn Allen, Heinrich Klaasen and Marcus Stoinis headline ILT20 Season 5 pre-auction signings. Photo credit: ILT20

Miller, Allen, Klaasen, Stoinis headline ILT20 Season 5 pre-auction signings

Nagarjuna: There can be nothing luckier than getting the opportunity to take care of one's parents! (Photo: IANS/PR)

Nagarjuna: There can be nothing luckier than getting the opportunity to take care of one's parents!

Amaal Mallik on complicated contracts in Hindi film music: Nobody has any clarity

Amaal Mallik on complicated contracts in Hindi film music: Nobody has any clarity

India hands over five laser radial boats to Seychelles, Strengthening Maritime Partnership

India hands over five laser radial boats to Seychelles, strengthening maritime partnership