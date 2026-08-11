Ananya Panday offers prayers at Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga on Sawan Shivratri

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) On the auspicious occasion of Sawan Shivratri, actress Ananya Panday took blessings at the Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga on Tuesday.

Ananya took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a string of photos of herself offering prayers at the Jyotirlinga.

For the caption, she penned, "Om Namah Parvati Pataye, Har Har Mahadev!, (Red heart, folded hands, trishul and evil eye emoji) Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga (Red heart emoji) (sic)."

Ananya's mother, Bhavana Pandey, commented on her post saying, "Om namah shivay", followed by a folded hand emoticon.

Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga is one of the twelve sacred Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. Located in the Sahyadri hills of Pune, it acts as both a major pilgrimage site and a wildlife sanctuary.

The 'CTRL' actress opted for a simple yellow ethnic attire with minimal makeup for her religious visit. Her hair was also tied in a bun.

Ananya is one of the celebs who keep netizens constantly updated with both her personal and professional life.

On Friendship Day this year, the 'Kesari: Chapter 2' actress spent some time with her fur buddies.

Taking to her official Instagram account, she posted a photo collage in which she was seen enjoying some downtime with her pets - Honey, Lemon, and Riot.

"Friendship Day Goalzzz (sic)". She went on to add, "Just need somebody to lean onnnn," read the caption on the post.

Before this, Ananya even celebrated Holi with her four-legged friends.

She posted a few glimpses of her Holi celebrations on social media with the caption, ”Bura Naa Naano Holi Hai (sic),” along with multiple coloured heart emoticons.

Ananya even treated her Insta Fam with a gamut of photographs where she was seen making the most of the festival of color with her loved ones.

Sitting on the floor with her two dogs, she planted a kissy face as she held them close.

Ananya was also spotted with streaks of gulaal on her cheeks and forehead in these vibrant pictures.

--IANS

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