Fulham sign Shea Charles from Southampton on five-year deal

London, Aug 11 (IANS) Premier League club Fulham has announced the signing of midfielder Shea Charles from Southampton. The 22-year-old has penned a five-year contract to stay at Craven Cottage until June 2031, with a Club option to extend by a further 12 months.

Charles is a graduate of the famed Manchester City academy, where he was a teammate of Oscar Bobb. Charles helped the club to back-to-back PL2 titles, the latter one in 2022/23 as captain. That form caught the eye of Pep Guardiola, who handed him a Premier League debut in May 2023.

Charles spent the 2024/25 season on loan with Sheffield Wednesday, and it proved to be a very successful one for the player. In addition to helping them achieve a top-half finish, featuring in all 46 of their league fixtures, Charles was also voted as the Owls’ Player of the Season and was nominated for EFL Championship Young Player of the Season.

Charles made 38 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring six goals and registering two assists, as Tonda Eckert's side narrowly missed out on Premier League promotion.

“I’m buzzing to finally get it over the line. The Club has got a really good foundation, from the bottom to the top really. It’s a great club, with a really good vision – the Manager explained that to me. To be here is a massive privilege," Charles said in the official statement released by the club.

“I hope to really kickstart my Premier League career. At such a good club as well, it’s perfect for me, and hopefully perfect for the fans as well,” he added.

Director of Football Operations Tony Khan added: "I am thrilled to welcome Shea Charles to Fulham! He is an exciting young player. He has quickly gained important experience in both domestic competitions and at international level, as the youngest ever captain of Northern Ireland.

"This is an excellent opportunity for him to join Fulham and continue his development under Alvaro Arbeloa's leadership."

Fulham FC finished 11th with 52 points from 38 matches, recording 15 wins, 7 draws, and 16 losses last season. They will start their 2026-27 campaign by clashing against West London club Chelsea on August 24.

--IANS

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