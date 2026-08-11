August 11, 2026 7:43 PM हिंदी

Film Federation of India appeals producers to submit their films for India’s official selection for Oscars

Film Federation of India appeals producers to submit their films for India’s official selection for Oscars

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) The Film Federation of India has made an appeal inviting entries for the official selection from India for the upcoming season of the 99th Academy Awards.

The Executive Committee of the federation, which is the parent body of all the leading film associations of India, in its managing committee meeting, announced the opening of applications on Tuesday.

Abhay Sinha, the President of the Film Federation of India, said, “The FFI will provide all the help to the producers to have a smooth, democratic and transparent nomination process. We welcome more and more films to participate in the run to get nominated as India's entry into Oscars this year”.

The entries for the submission of films is currently underway till September 7, 2026 at 6.00 p. m. The FFI will nominate a Chairman Of The Jury along with senior qualified people from the creative field who will be part of the jury. The final entry will be decided on the basis of a vote after all the screenings are done. The official selection from India will be announced on September 19, 2026.

The film’s eligible for the application should be released between October 15, 2025 to September 30, 2026, and be first publicly exhibited for at least seven consecutive days in a commercial motion picture theatre for the profit of the producer and exhibitor.

The 99th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The Emmy-winning comedian and television host Conan O’Brien will return as the host for the ceremony, making it his third consecutive year leading Hollywood’s biggest awards night. He previously hosted the 97th and 98th ceremonies, earning positive reviews for his irreverent style.

--IANS

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