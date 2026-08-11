Bhagyashree shares how to deal with menopause: ‘Movement can be one of the best ways’

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree has opened up about dealing with menopause and shared some wellness tips for women going through this phase of life.

As part of her popular ‘Tuesday Tips’ series, the ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ actress spoke about the changes the body experiences during menopause and highlighted the importance of staying active.

Sharing a video on social media, Bhagyashree wrote, “Menopause is a new phase for your body, and movement can be one of the best ways to support it. These simple exercises can help support strength, mobility, and metabolism without making your routine complicated. #tipsforhealth #menopause #mobility.”

In the video, Bhagyashree also spoke about how metabolism can change during menopause. She emphasized the importance of starting the day with practices that support breathing, joint mobility and overall movement. She also recommended spending some quiet time in meditation as part of the routine.

Sharing her personal experience, she said she starts her day with these practices to focus on her breathing, joint mobility and metabolism.

The ‘Radhe Shyam’ actress said, “For women, during menopause, their metabolism decreases. So, to increase your metabolism early in the morning, today's Tuesday tip. Simple exercises. Deep breathing opens up your lungs and diaphragm and oxygenates your entire body. Repeat these exercises 20 times. For our daily routine of getting up, sitting, and walking, joint mobility is very important. So, this exercise lubricates the joints. And this is for shoulder mobility. After this breathing and mobility drill, sit in meditation for 10 minutes.”

“I always start my day with these exercises. So that my breathing is correct, all my joints open up and my metabolism is triggered. Just listen to me for 15 days and try this and tell me how much your body has changed. Tuesday tips for today,” added Bhagyashree.

In terms of work, Bhagyashree was last seen on the big screen in the 2023 films ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ and ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’. She later made a special guest appearance in the streaming series ‘Life Hill Gayi.’

--IANS

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