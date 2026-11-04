November 04, 2026 9:46 PM हिंदी

Bhuvan Bam to return with 'Dhindora' Season 2 on November 20

Bhuvan Bam to return with 'Dhindora' Season 2 on November 20

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actor and creator Bhuvan Bam is coming back with the second season of his show 'Dhindora', which will premiere on Netflix on November 20 this year.

Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam, the latest season will revolve around the lovable Titu Mama trying to make peace with his in-laws, leading to a whole new storm.

The primary season of 'Dhindora' marked the way for creator-led storytelling in India, with multiple characters being brought to life by a single person forming one interconnected universe.

Revealing what the audience can expect from season two, Bhuvan Bam shared, “Dhindora began on as a chaotic, and deeply relatable world, and Season 2 takes that heart and humour to a much bigger canvas."

"Bringing it to Netflix lets us share these characters with a wider audience without losing the cultural specificity that made the show feel like home. I’m so excited for long-time fans and new viewers to dive into this next chapter," he added.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, added, “We are excited to welcome to Netflix a never-before-seen ensemble featuring Titu Mama, Babloo ji, Janki, Sameer, and Bancho, and every avatar played by Bhuvan Bam in his cult fan-favourite, Dhindora. This is a unique dimension within our slate and the comedy genre and it crystallizes key fan favourite tones, styles and punches from BBK Vines across the 8 episodes of this series."

"What excites us about this partnership is Bhuvan’s instinct for storytelling, how deeply he understands his audience and how versatile he is as an actor, to be able to pull off 9 characters himself in this series. With Dhindora 2 returning after 5 years we wanted to give that voice a bigger canvas while keeping the humour, heart and irreverence that make Dhindora unmistakably his," she added.

'Dhindora Season 2' is expected to premiere on November 20, only on Netflix.

--IANS

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