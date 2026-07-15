Benny Blanco on Selena Gomez: We kept our relationship private for a long time

Los Angeles, July 15 (IANS) Music producer Benny Blanco has revealed that he and his wife Selena Gomez, kept their relationship away from the public eye for about eight to nine months.

In a new interview with Spanish newspaper El País, Blanco opened up about his relationship with Gomez and his changing views on fame ahead of the release of his upcoming Spanish-language album Hermoso.

“We kept our relationship private for a long time, about eight or nine months,” Blanco said.

He then revealed the important question Gomez asked him before the world knew about their connection.

“And she asked me, ‘Are you sure you want to do this? I understand if you want us to just be friends. And then I said, ‘You know what? Screw it.’ We’re lucky because we both have friends and family we’ve known since before all this, and we’re surrounded by a good group of people we love.”

Blanco says that the conversation arose, in part, due to Gomez’s celebrity, reports people.com.

After starring on Wizards of Waverly Place as a teen, along with numerous other Disney projects, Gomez transitioned to adult roles, including playing Mabel Mora on Only Murders in the Building.

She has three Grammy nominations for her work as a pop star. Her most recent 2026 Grammy nomination was for Best Dance-Pop Recording for her song “Bluest Flame,” a collaboration with Blanco.

Gomez is also the most Emmy-nominated Latina in history, thanks to her five nods for producing and one for starring in Only Murders in the Building, three for her series Selena + Chef and one for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

The couple tied the knot in 2025, nearly two years after going public with their relationship.

Asked about the newfound interest in the 12-time Grammy-nominated producer’s personal life after spending much of his career behind the scenes, Blanco said he’s still learning the ropes of social media culture.

“I don’t like to expose my life. Famous people are under constant scrutiny: if you say one thing, it’s wrong, and if you say another, it’s also wrong.”

Blanco added that while he would “like to have more privacy,” he belongs to “that transitional generation where social media didn’t exist when I was a child” and that he chooses to “occasionally post a picture of my wife or some delicious dish I’ve tried,” while sticking to promotional content for his music for the most part.

--IANS

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