Bennett to lead Zimbabwe in Afghanistan Tests

Harare, Nov 4 (IANS) Zimbabwe Cricket has named Zimbabwe’s squad for the two-match Test series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with Brian Bennett set to lead the side in the absence of injured skipper Richard Ngarava.

The two-match series will begin on November 5, with the second Test scheduled from November 13. Both games will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

The squad retains a chunk of the group that registered Zimbabwe’s biggest Test victory in June, when they defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 85 runs at Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said, "Ngarava remains sidelined as he recovers from a back injury, while fellow pace bowler Tanaka Chivanga is also unavailable through injury."

Bennett will have considerable experience to draw on in the batting group, with Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine joining Innocent Kaia, Ben Curran, Tadiwanashe Marumani and Wessly Madhevere among the options.

Taylor and Ervine remained in the UAE after the ODI tri-series to prepare for the red-ball assignment, while veteran leg-spinner Graeme Cremer has joined the squad for the Tests.

Kundai Matigimu and Vincent Masekesa are back in the Test group, while all-rounder Antum Naqvi has also been included, having now met the ICC eligibility criteria to represent Zimbabwe.

Blessing Muzarabani leads the pace options alongside Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Matigimu and the uncapped Ernest Masuku.

Cremer, Masekesa and Wellington Masakadza provide the specialist spin options, while wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga is also included in the squad.

The two-match series will conclude Zimbabwe’s extensive tour of the UAE, following the recently completed ODI tri-series involving Afghanistan and Bangladesh and the T20I series against Afghanistan.

Squad: Brian Bennett (captain), Antum Naqvi, Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Graeme Cremer, Innocent Kaia, Ernest Masuku, Kundai Matigimu, Newman Nyamhuri, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere

--IANS

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