Bengaluru techie who threatened Ayushmann Khurrana, Tusshar Kapoor arrested

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) The Mumbai Police have arrested the accused who was sending threatening emails to various Bollywood celebrities, including Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor.

The accused, identified as Vaibhav Mishra, works as an IT engineer. He was arrested in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He was reportedly sending threatening audio messages to everyone in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi, pretending to be a member of their gang.

According to Mumbai Police sources, the accused had been threatening several film celebrities living in Mumbai over the past few days.

Ayushmann had reportedly received a threatening audio message from an individual claiming to have links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The sender had reportedly demanded crores of rupees from the 'Dream Girl' actor.

Prior to this, actor Tusshar Kapoor also reportedly received a threatening audio message, in which the sender claimed to be Harry Boxxer, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He had demanded Rs 5 crore from the 'Golmaal' actor. However, the preliminary investigation suggested that the audio might be fake.

Meanwhile, the entire film industry was recently left shocked after the firing attack on actor Tiger Shroff on October 18. The responsibility of the attack was taken by the Lawrence Bishnoi group.

A representative of the group, Anil Pandit, dropped a social media post saying that they will not spare anyone who choses to work in close proximity with Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

He even released an audio clip asking Salman to apologize.

"Listen to me carefully Salman Khan. If you don't apologize to my elder brother, Lawrence Bishnoi, or to the Bishnoi community, then we won't even leave a dog in your house. We will destroy your entire family. Keep this in mind. Don't think that you are in security and nothing will happen to you." he said in the clip.

--IANS

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