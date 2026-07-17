July 18, 2026 12:37 AM हिंदी

PM Modi inaugurates redeveloped Amrit Stations in Assam, Bengal

Jalandhar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students onboard a train after flagging off new train services during the launch of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects in Jalandhar district of Punjab on Friday, July 17, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

Guwahati, July 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated three redeveloped Amrit Stations in Assam and West Bengal under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), marking another milestone in the Centre’s efforts to modernise railway infrastructure and enhance passenger amenities across the region.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the Prime Minister virtually inaugurated the redeveloped Majbat in Rangiya Division (Assam), Jalpaiguri Road in Alipurduar Division (West Bengal) and Haldibari in Katihar Division (West Bengal), marking a momentous occasion for the states and the Northeast region.

He said this event stands out as a landmark in the national rollout of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), with the three stations among the 75 stations inaugurated nationwide on Friday. The three Amrit Stations have been dedicated to the nation at a cumulative redevelopment cost of approximately Rs 71 crore.

PM Modi on Friday also flagged off India’s first hydrogen‑powered train between Jind and Sonipat. Themed as the “NaMo Green Rail,” this hydrogen train marks a major milestone in India’s drive towards clean, sustainable transportation.

At Majbat Railway Station, the inaugural programme was graced by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Assam Ministers and other dignitaries. The General Manager of NFR, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, along with other senior railway officials, was also present on the zone's behalf.

At Jalpaiguri Road Railway Station, the inaugural function was graced by Union Minister of State for Education & Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region, Sukanta Majumdar; West Bengal Minister Arjun Singh; and several Members of Parliament.

Similarly, at Haldibari Railway Station, the ceremony was attended by Lok Sabha member from Jalpaiguri, Jayanta Kumar Roy, along with senior officials of the Katihar Division and NFR, marking another significant milestone in the modernisation of railway infrastructure across the region.

Sharma said that the redevelopment of Majbat, Jalpaiguri Road and Haldibari railway stations is expected to significantly enhance passenger convenience while acting as a catalyst for the socio‑economic development of the surrounding regions.

Equipped with modern station buildings and amenities, including Divyangjan‑friendly facilities, the stations now offer a safer, more comfortable, and more accessible travel experience, he said.

Beyond improving commuter convenience, the modernised stations are expected to strengthen regional connectivity, promote tourism and trade, and support the long‑term economic growth of the areas they serve, the NFR CPRO added.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), headquartered at Maligaon near Guwahati, operates across the Northeastern states as well as in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.

--IANS

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