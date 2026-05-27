Bangladesh enduring immense suffering, hope Eid brings renewed strength, says Hasina

Dhaka, May 27 (IANS) Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday extended Eid-ul-Adha greetings to the citizens, stating that festivities have come at a time of "profound crisis and hardship" endured by the people across the country.

In a statement shared by the Awami League on X, Hasina expressed grave concerns over the "pain and suffering" of the people in Bangladesh.

"For the past 21 months, leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Awami League have faced brutal killings, continuous attacks, and false cases, while countless party members remain imprisoned. Not only our political family, but also the people of the country are enduring immense suffering," the former PM stated.

"The premature deaths of hundreds of children from measles, horrific violence and rape against women and children, the collapse of law and order, and a devastated economy have pushed the nation toward deep darkness," she added.

Stressing that the festival teaches the "values of sacrifice and devotion", Hasina expressed hope that this spirit would inspire renewed strength amid the prevailing difficult time circumstances.

"Even amid immense adversity, it will give us the strength to dedicate ourselves to truth and the welfare of the country and to remain prepared for any sacrifice necessary," she noted.

Last week, Awami League voiced serious concern over the targeted attacks on its leaders, activists, and their families that have continued unabated in 2026.

The party warned that persistent silence from the international community on the issue could push the country further into brutality and prolonged political violence.

According to the Awami League, the situation on the ground indicates that anyone connected to the party is no longer safe, even if they have committed no proven wrongdoing, adding that attacks and killings are increasing at an alarming rate across several districts.

Earlier this month, the party said that Bangladesh continues to grapple with a disturbing rise in violence against women and children this year, following an alarming surge in 2025, amid growing public concern over safety.

The Awami League stated that women and children across the country are living under constant fear and insecurity, with safety becoming increasingly uncertain both in public spaces and at home.

The party claimed that the recurring incidents reflect a national emergency rather than isolated cases, accusing the current Tarique Rahman-led BNP government of failing to deliver on its promises of governance.

Highlighting the broader institutional failure behind the violence, the Awami League said, "This is no longer a 'women's issue'. It is a crisis of governance, justice, and national character."

--IANS

scor/sd/