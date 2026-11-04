Badshah on collaborating with Shreya Ghoshal: A crossover of two musical universes coming together to tell a universal love story

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Badshah has joined hands with renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal with a song titled “Mahiya” featuring Avneet Kaur. The rapper says collaborating with the renowned singer feels like a crossover of two musical universes coming together to tell a universal love story.

Badshah said in a statement: “Everyone knows Shreyaji as the queen of romance, and our camaraderie on the Indian Idol set has always been incredible. But taking that energy into the studio for this track was an entirely different experience.”

Billed under the logline ‘He is chaos, she is magic. This was never supposed to happen’, ‘Mahiya’ is a beautifully crafted upbeat romantic track designed to marry Badshah’s signature urban groove with Shreya Ghoshal’s ethereal vocal timelessness, as per a statement.

The single is composed and penned by Badshah himself, showcasing a refreshing romantic avatar for the rapper, with music production handled by hitmaker Hiten.

Badshah added: “‘Mahiya' is the kind of song that stays with you long after the first listen. It holds a beautiful balance of longing, love and celebration. It truly feels like a crossover of two different musical universes coming together to tell a universal love story."

Directed by the popular choreographer duo Piyush – Shazia, the visual narrative is set against a massive, dreamlike production canvas featuring futuristic automotive aesthetics and glowing celestial backdrops.

Shreya added: “We’ve shared so many amazing moments while judging together, but collaborating on an actual song was long overdue. Badshah has brought a completely refreshing perspective to 'Mahiya'.”

“The track beautifully blends intense emotion with contemporary arrangements, and I think fans are going to love this side of him."

Avneet Kaur said that being a part of ‘Mahiya’ is truly a dream come true.

“I’ve grown up listening to Shreya ma’am’s songs and have followed Badshah bhai’s music for years, so being a part of a project that brings their talent together is incredibly special for me. To share the screen in a song featuring two artists whose music I’ve admired for so long is a feeling I’ll always cherish.”

“Piyush and Shazia have brought the song to life beautifully through their choreography, adding to its charm and emotion. The entire experience has been memorable, and the energy on set made it even more special.”

She added: “I can’t wait for audiences to experience ‘Mahiya’ and connect with the love and emotions we’ve tried to bring to it. I hope the song finds a place in people’s hearts and becomes a part of their own love stories.”

--IANS

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