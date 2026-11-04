Ayushmann Khurrana shares a fun bromance moment with Rajkummar Rao at Diwali bash

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a fun bromance moment with fellow actor Rajkummar Rao as he celebrated Diwali with friends.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Bala’ actor posted a video featuring himself and Rajkummar, giving a glimpse of their camaraderie during the festive celebrations. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Prem waali Diwali sab ke saath #YehPremMolLiya in theatres on 27th Nov 2026.”

Ayushmann posted a video featuring himself and Rajkummar dancing together at the festive gathering. The duo's camaraderie and playful moves grabbed attention as they danced to the title track of his upcoming film ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’ Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee also joined the celebrations, making it a fun-filled moment.

The video was from the grand Diwali party that Ayushmann and his wife Tahira Kashyap had recently hosted at their Mumbai residence. The bash was attended by several celebrities from the Hindi film industry, including Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, Akash Kaushik, and Arjun Kapoor.

Tahira also took to Instagram to share glimpses of the Diwali festivities. In one of the videos, Ayushmann and Tahira could be seen posing with Karan Johar, Twinkle Khanna, Shilpa Shetty, and celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. Actress Bhumi Pednekar was also seen joining Tahira on the dance floor.

Sharing the glimpse, Tahira wrote, “Let there be love and light Diwali celebrations for @ayushmannk and me have always been with our family and friends! Mumbai has become home, and so our friends are our extended family here! We slept at 5 am and danced till our feet hurt...the best feeling.”

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao share a close bond marked by mutual admiration and respect. The two actors had worked together in the 2017 romantic comedy-drama ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi,' which also featured Kriti Sanon and received both critical appreciation and commercial success.

--IANS

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