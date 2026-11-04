Ayush Minister calls upon citizens to prioritise health on Dhanteras

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Ayush, Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav has called on citizens to make health and preventive healthcare an integral part of Dhanteras celebrations, emphasising that good health is the foundation of prosperity and well-being, an official statement said on Wednesday.

While the festival is traditionally associated with purchasing gold, silver and other assets, Jadhav said it should also serve as an opportunity for families to invest in their long-term health through healthier lifestyle choices and preventive healthcare practices.

He encouraged families to prioritise disease prevention and make conscious investments in their long-term health. He emphasised that families should give as much importance to safeguarding their health as they do to securing their future prosperity.

The minister observed that healthcare discussions often begin after an illness has developed, but preventing diseases through healthy lifestyle choices must be equally emphasised.

Dhanteras, associated with Dhanvantari Jayanti, commemorates the emergence of Lord Dhanvantari during the Samudra Manthan, carrying the Amrit Kalash. Revered as the divine physician of the gods, Lord Dhanvantari is closely associated with Ayurveda, India's traditional science of life and health, the statement from AYUSH ministry said.

Referring to the Ayurvedic principle “Swasthasya Swasthya Rakshanam”, he emphasised the preservation of the health of healthy individuals, and highlighted the relevance of this approach in addressing growing challenges such as non-communicable diseases, sedentary lifestyles and stress.

The minister underscored that everyday habits, including balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, adequate sleep and stress management, play an important role in maintaining overall well-being.

He encouraged families to promote home-cooked and nutritious food, reduce excessive consumption of junk food, undertake regular physical activities and ensure that elderly family members receive appropriate care and attention. Regular yoga practice and timely health screenings were also highlighted as important steps towards preventive healthcare.

Jadhav noted that initiatives such as Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are helping expand access to Ayush-based healthcare services at the community level.

—IANS

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