India plans to position Ayurveda as a pillar of global healthcare by 2047

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) NITI Aayog, in collaboration with PwC, has released a report titled Strategic Roadmap for Making Ayurveda Global that sets out a phased plan to transform Ayurveda from a largely India-centric traditional system into a globally recognised healthcare framework by 2047.

The report observes that Ayurveda today enjoys formal recognition in nearly 30 countries, with varying degrees of licensing and integration into national health policies.

India has a robust ecosystem with over 355,000 trained practitioners, with 95 per cent of them remaining within the country, leaving a limited international workforce.

Exports of Ayurvedic products have grown steadily, doubling from USD 1.09 billion in 2014 to USD 2.16 billion in 2023 and reaching around 150 countries. However, most exports are categorised as dietary supplements rather than medicines, reflecting regulatory barriers abroad.

International research collaborations are expanding, the report notes, with nearly 70 countries now engaged in Ayurveda-related studies. The establishment of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar has further boosted credibility.

Educational outreach is also growing, with scholarships offered to international students and Ayush academic chairs established in foreign universities. Still, standardised global curricula remain a work in progress.

Acceptability, too, is uneven. While Ayurveda is increasingly visible in wellness tourism and integrative medicine centres, mainstream healthcare systems remain cautious. Insurance coverage for Ayurvedic services is rare outside India, and regulatory compliance remains a hurdle. Quality assurance gaps, inconsistent GMP adoption, and concerns over contaminants have slowed wider adoption.

The report draws a sharp comparison with Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), which has achieved far greater global penetration. TCM's success is attributed to mission-scale state support, deep R&D funding, and proactive diplomacy.

China has reportedly established over 30 overseas TCM centres, integrated TCM into free trade agreements, and secured recognition through ISO standards. Ayurveda, by contrast, suffers from fragmented regulation, limited practitioner licensure abroad, and insufficient harmonised pharmacopeial standards.

Since the creation of the Ministry of Ayush in 2014, India has launched multiple initiatives to enhance Ayurveda's global visibility. These include signing over 75 MoUs with foreign governments and institutions; establishing Ayush Information Cells in 39 countries; launching the Ayush Visa in 2022 to facilitate medical value travel; creating the Ayush Export Promotion Council (AyushExcil); collaborating with the WHO to establish the Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar; integrating Ayurveda into the WHO's ICD-11 classification system; and promoting digital platforms such as the Ayush Grid and the m-Yoga app.

Challenges still remain. Regulatory harmonisation across countries is limited, evidence-based clinical research is inadequate, and integration into insurance frameworks is minimal.

The report emphasises the need for a unified global branding strategy. Currently, fragmented messaging creates confusion about Ayurveda's identity.

The roadmap suggests culturally adaptable communication strategies, multilingual consumer education campaigns, myth-busting initiatives to address misconceptions, and transparent sourcing and manufacturing practices to build trust.

Meanwhile, Medical Value Travel (MVT) has been identified as a major growth area. The report suggests creating international Ayurveda hubs, domestic wellness zones, and bundled Ayush Visa packages that include diagnostics, treatment, and tele-follow-ups.

Additionally, it calls for India's diplomatic capital to be leveraged. Embassies should act as proactive Ayurveda information nodes, while global visibility can be enhanced through premium Ayurveda Experience Centres at landmarks such as the WHO headquarters in Geneva, the UN Headquarters in New York, and Trafalgar Square in London.

The roadmap is structured across three phases. In the short term (2025-2029), it calls for fast-tracking WHO-GMP certification for major manufacturers, launching flagship international Ayurveda centres in priority markets, developing standardised clinical protocols for evidence generation, and establishing a Global Ayurveda Register with WHO-aligned credentials.

In the medium term, up to 2035, it urges securing registrations under the European Union's Traditional Herbal Medicinal Products Directive, piloting insurance programmes in select countries, and implementing professional mobility programmes for practitioners.

Further, in the long term, extending up to 2047, it seeks formal recognition in at least 20 national health systems, sustainable evidence-generation ecosystems, and robust global quality assurance frameworks.

The report also proposes that governance be overseen by a Mission Steering Group chaired by the Minister of Ayush, supported by a Global Ayurveda Forum and transparent progress dashboards.

The suggested roadmap is ambitious, envisioning Ayurveda as a scientifically credible, regulation-ready and globally accessible system of medicine by India's centenary of Independence in 2047.

The report stresses that India must move beyond fragmented exports and wellness tourism to build a holistic, evidence-driven global health ecosystem.

Overall, the report states that by learning from the success of Traditional Chinese Medicine, investing in research, harmonising regulations, and building a unified global brand, Ayurveda can evolve as a pillar of India's soft power and a meaningful contributor to universal health worldwide.

--IANS

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