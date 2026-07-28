Avtar Gill reunites with Naseeruddin Shah and Tabu at veteran actress Sulbha Arya's birthday celebration

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actor Avtar Gill reunited with veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Tabu as they came together to celebrate senior actress Sulbha Arya's 80th birthday.

The reunion offered a heartwarming glimpse of the camaraderie shared by the acclaimed actors. Taking to Instagram, Avtar shared a series of photos and captioned them as "A beautiful evening celebrating the 80th birthday of my dear friend Sulbha Arya. Heartwarming to see friends and family come together to honour a life filled with grace, talent, and wonderful memories. Wishing you a long, healthy life filled with happiness, love, laughter, and countless more beautiful memories. @naseeruddin49 @tabutiful #avtargill #bollywood #pollywood.”

The first image showed Avtar Gill posing with Tabu and Sulbha Arya. The next featured the actor smiling as he posed alongside Naseeruddin Shah. He also shared several other glimpses from the birthday celebrations.

Sulabha Arya celebrated her 80th birthday on July 15. The occasion was marked by warm wishes from her co-stars, including Marathi actress Tejashri Pradhan and actor Subodh Bhave, who shared heartfelt social media posts and videos from the celebrations on the sets of her show ‘Veen Doghantli Hi Tutena.’

Sharing a beautiful picture with Sulabha Arya on social media, Tejashri had written, “Happy 80th Birthday, Amma! You Are the real & a perfect example of “80 can look so healthiest with the right state of mind” & so, it makes you walk the beautiful enthusiastic path of life… that’s what I called #HappyLife And now I wish we all may get The opportunity to see u working for another sooooooo many yearssss… “This Healthy!”

Sulabha Arya, wife of late veteran Indian cinematographer Ishan Arya, is known for her memorable performances across television and films. She gained widespread recognition for portraying Shanti Masi in the popular TV show ‘Sasural Genda Phool.’ She was also part of India's first sitcom, ‘Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi,’ which premiered in 1984. Over the years, Sulabha Arya has been associated with several notable projects, including “Amaravati Ki,” “Kal Ho Naa Ho,” “Yes Boss,” “Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein," “Mashaal,” and “Aa Ab Laut Chalen,” among others.

--IANS

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