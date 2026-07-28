July 28, 2026 12:13 PM हिंदी

Deepakk Dutta reveals why Neetu Kapoor turned down Ranbir Kapoor’s private jet offer during Operation Sindoor

Deepakk Dutta reveals why Neetu Kapoor turned down Ranbir Kapoor’s private jet offer during Operation Sindoor

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actor Deepakk Dutta has opened up about a challenging phase during Operation Sindoor. He recalled how veteran actress Neetu Kapoor displayed remarkable courage and leadership amid the tense situation.

Sharing his experience from the sets of ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’ in Shimla, Deepakk revealed to IANS how Neetu Kapoor stood by the entire team during the crisis and chose collective safety over personal evacuation. Dutta recalled Ranbir Kapoor offered to arrange a private jet to evacuate his mother safely. However, Neetu Kapoor turned down the offer and decided to leave only when the entire team could be evacuated together.

The ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ actor recalled, “Beyond her artistry, her character as a leader shone brightest during a major crisis on set. While we were shooting in Shimla, geopolitical tensions flared up as Operation Sindoor commenced following border escalations. Reports of Pakistani drone attacks emerged across Punjab, and the Chandigarh airport was abruptly shut down. It was a deeply stressful time, and the entire crew began panicking as families in Mumbai grew increasingly anxious. We started contemplating a total pack-up.”

Deepakk added, "The team began drawing up emergency evacuation routes, planning to drive down to Delhi by road since the Delhi airport was still operational, and fly back to Mumbai from there.”

“During this chaos, Ranbir Kapoor called Neetu Ji from Mumbai. He mentioned that he would arrange a private jet to safely evacuate her from the area immediately. However, Neetu Ji took a magnificent stand. She refused, saying, 'If we leave, we leave together. Everyone must be evacuated safely, or no one goes. I will not rescue myself alone. Besides, we are safe here in the hills, perhaps even safer than in Mumbai. Let's continue shooting.”

Deepakk Dutta shared screen space with Neetu Kapoor in the comedy-drama ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’. Directed by Ashish R Mohan, the film also featured Kapil Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sadia Khateeb and R. Sarathkumar in pivotal roles.

--IANS

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