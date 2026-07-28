'Irumudi' makers release new poster confirming film's release date as August 21

Hyderabad, July 28 (IANS) Seeking to indirectly put an end to rumours doing the rounds on social media that director Shiva Nirvana's upcoming film, 'Irumudi', featuring actor Ravi Teja in the lead, might miss its release date on August 21, the film's makers have now released a new poster from the film, reiterating the fact that the film will hit screens as scheduled on August 21.

Taking to its social media timelines to release the new poster, Mythri Movie Makers, the production house producing the film, wrote, "#IRUMUDI in cinemas from August 21st, 2026. The most heartwarming father-daughter story unfolds on the big screen in 25 days. #IRUMUDI / #IRUMUDIKATTU. Starring MASS MAHARAJA

@RaviTeja_offl. A @ShivaNirvana film. A @gvprakash musical."

For the unaware, Ravi Teja, who is betting big on this film, had begun dubbing for his portions in the film a week ago.

In fact, the makers had unveiled a dubbing studio video featuring the actor delivering the powerful dialogue, "I've only one daughter, and her name is Manamma." The video also featured Baby Nakshathra and director Shiva Nirvana.

Sources then had claimed that the shoot was in its final leg, with only three days of filming left. They had also informed that post-production was progressing simultaneously, to ensure that the film remained on schedule for its grand theatrical release on August 21.

Music director GV Prakash Kumar, who has composed a soulful and diverse soundtrack, has also commenced the re-recording work.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the makers released a glimpse video last month. The glimpse video that was released showed Ravi Teja lovingly taking care of his daughter in the film. The child, it is evident, is in a very happy space with her father. However, the glimpse video hints at something tragic happening. Ravi Teja is then seen turning violent. He turns an alcoholic. When his daughter urges him to quit alcohol, he becomes an Ayyappa devotee and wears the sacred mala to take back control of his life and kick the dreaded habit.

The film happens to be Ravi Teja's 77th film and was therefore being tentatively referred to as #RT77 until it was titled 'Irumudi'.

The title 'Irumudi' carries deep spiritual significance, as it symbolizes a devotee’s sacred offering and surrender to Lord Ayyappa.

--IANS

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