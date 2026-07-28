Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri legally drops father’s last name

Los Angeles, July 28 (IANS) Hollywood action icon Tom Cruise and actress Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri has legally dropped her father’s last name.

The 20-year-old legally changed her last name to Noelle from Cruise, according to the voter registration records obtained people.com.

Suri currently attends Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and registered to vote in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania during her freshman year in October 2024. Her registration reads Suri Noelle. Noelle is also Holmes’ middle name.

Cruise and Holmes welcomed Suri in April 2006, married in November 2006, and divorced in 2012.

Months before Suri registered to vote as Suri Noelle, she used the name for her high school graduation in June 2024. That same weekend, Cruise was seen attending Taylor Swift’s Eras tour at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Two months later, in celebration of her daughter’s accomplishment, Holmes made rare comments about Suri while speaking to Town & Country.

“I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy,” she said.

“I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that.”

Then in December 2024, Holmes publicly addressed comments about Suri’s relationship with Cruise, denying the reports that she inherited a trust fund from her father.

On the work front, Cruise is gearing up for the release of Digger

Tom Cruise to star as ‘most powerful man in the world’ in 2026 film ‘Digger’ by Alejandro González Inarritu. The film is to release on October 2, 2026. It will have the superstar play the ‘most powerful man in the world’.

The actor stars as Digger Rockwell. While the exact plot is still under wraps, Warner Bros. provided a logline describing Cruise’s character as “the most powerful man in the world” who “embarks on a frantic mission to prove that he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.”

The cast also includes Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, Riz Ahmed and Emma D’Arcy. “Digger” is Cruise’s first film since signing a deal to develop and produce theatrical films with Warner Bros.

Meanwhile, Holmes was recently seen in Happy Hours, a romantic dramedy film written and directed by Holmes.

It stars Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Mary-Louise Parker, Joe Tippett, and Constance Wu. The film premiered at the Tribeca Festival on June 6, 2026.

--IANS

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