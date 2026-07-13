Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing: Nine Indian boxers enter finals; six bronze medals secured in U-19 category

Jakarta, July 13 (IANS) India continued its dominant run in the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships with nine boxers advancing to the finals across U-19 men’s and women’s categories, while six boxers secured bronze medals following the semifinal bouts in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday.

In the U-19 Women’s category, all eight Indian boxers delivered outstanding performances to reach the finals.

Chahat (60kg) secured a commanding 5:0 win over Pei-Chun Tsai (TPE), while Anshika (75kg) registered an RSC win in the first round against An-Chi Tseng (TPE). Megha Sheokand (80kg) advanced after her opponent from Vietnam was unable to continue (abandoned bout), and Prachi Tokas (+81kg) sealed her place in the final with an RSC victory in the first round against Shu-Shian Wang (TPE). Along with earlier winners, India confirmed all 8 finalists in the U-19 women’s category.

In the U-19 men’s category, two Indian boxers progressed to the finals.

Aditya (55kg) delivered a strong performance, defeating Korea’s Hyeonmin Lee via RSC in the second round, while Shubham Rajput (90kg) secured a hard-fought 3:2 victory over Kyrgyzstan’s Aitbek Berdimuratov.

India also added six bronze medals from semifinal finishes.

In the U-19 men’s category, bronze medals were secured by Sikander (60kg), Mausam Suhag (65kg), Devendra Chaudhary (75kg), and Sagar (85kg) after their respective semifinal losses.

With these results, India has once again showcased exceptional depth and dominance at the youth level, particularly in the women’s division, with a clean sweep into the finals.

The Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships are being held in Jakarta, Indonesia, from July 5 to July 16, 2026.

--IANS

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