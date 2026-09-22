Asian Games: SAI extends unwavering support to Indian contingent at Aichi-Nagoya

Aichi-Nagoya, Sep 22 (IANS) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has strengthened its on-ground support for the Indian contingent at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games through a range of logistical and athlete-support measures.

A dedicated reception and assistance team, comprising representatives from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), SAI and the Embassy of India in Japan, has been deployed at the airport to welcome arriving athletes, coaches and support staff, assist with arrival formalities, and provide refreshments and guidance for onward travel to Games venues and accommodation.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has taken several steps to facilitate the Indian contingent's participation in the Asian Games. Transport services have been arranged for shooters to travel smoothly to and from competition venues, and cars have also been provided to allow medical teams to move efficiently between venues and provide timely assistance to athletes.

SAI has also made alternate arrangements for the coaches and support staff who could not be accommodated by the Organising Committee due to limited availability, ensuring that the contingent has the required logistical support throughout the Games.

Working closely with the IOA, the Embassy of India and the Games Organising Committee, SAI is ensuring coordinated logistical, medical and operational support for the Indian contingent, enabling athletes to remain focused on their sporting commitments throughout the Games.

India heads to the continental showpiece looking to surpass the record-breaking campaign at Hangzhou 2023, where they won 107 medals, including 28 gold. India are the defending champions in both men's and women's cricket and kabaddi, while the men's hockey team coming as the reigning champions.

Manu Bhaker will be among the country's leading names in shooting, with Aman Sehrawat taking the mat in wrestling. Lovlina Borgohain, meanwhile, will look to pack a punch in boxing.

Athletics will feature over 75 Indian track and field athletes with Gulveer Singh, Tejaswin Shankar, Murali Sreeshankar, Jyothi Yarraji, Parul Chuadhary are some of India's leading medal prospects. Tajinderpal Singh Toor heads into Aichi-Nagoya as a two-time defending champion in shot put.

Olympic quotas are also available in archery, sailing, squash, surfing and tennis.

--IANS

hs/bc