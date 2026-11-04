Asian Champions Trophy: India summit clash with Japan after emphatic 8-1 win over South Korea

Mohali, Nov 4 (IANS) Shilanand Lakra and Dilpreet Singh struck a brace each as the Indian men's hockey team booked their place in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 with a dominating 8-1 win over South Korea in the semifinal at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday.

Shilanand Lakra scored in the 4th and 13th minutes, while Dilpreet Singh succeeded in the 21st and 25th minutes, and Harmanpreet Singh (9'), Sukhjeet Singh (21'), Angad Bir Singh (36') and Vivek Sagar Prasad (54') were also on target. Sangjun Han (9') scored Korea's only goal.

The semifinal was India’s first international match in the Mohali stadium and was played in front of a vociferous crowd. The five-time champions, who had finished the league stage unbeaten with five wins from five matches, carried that form into the knockout match and will now face Japan in Thursday's final. Japan edged Malaysia in a shootout after the first semifinal remained goalless through 60 minutes of regulation time.

India started on the front foot and took the lead in the fourth minute through a well-worked team goal. Dilpreet collected the ball around the nine-yard area in the striking circle and passed it to Sukhjeet before receiving it back. He then cut the ball across from the baseline for Shilanand to deflect it into the net from close range.

Korea responded in the ninth minute when Sangjun Han deflected a pass from the right past goalkeeper Suraj Karkera. Nonetheless, India restored their lead almost immediately through a penalty corner, with skipper Harmanpreet sending a powerful drag-flick into the net.

India earned another penalty corner in the 13th minute. Harmanpreet's first attempt was saved by goalkeeper Kim Jaehyeon, but Shilanand reacted quickly on the rebound to score his second goal.

The second quarter began with five quiet minutes before India stepped up their attacking play. Sukhjeet made it 4-1 with a fine reverse-flick after controlling a sensational pass from Sanjay, turning past a defender and finding the net. India struck again in quick succession when Angad and Dilpreet combined in a neat one-two, with Dilpreet stretching to guide the ball into the net.

Dilpreet added his second goal in the 25th minute, controlling Harmanpreet's long aerial pass into the circle before beating the goalkeeper with a reverse-flick. India went into the half-time break with a commanding 6-1 lead.

The proceedings after the break started bizarrely when Korea captain Kim Yong Bok received a five-minute yellow card because the visitors fielded more than 11 players on the pitch. Things got worse for them in the 36th minute as Angad added India's seventh goal after Jarmanpreet Singh made a strong run down the right and sent the ball into the circle. India also earned a penalty corner after Shilanand was struck by a rebound, but Amandeep Lakra's attempt was saved by the Korean goalkeeper.

The visitors struggled to create chances in the final quarter; although they earned a penalty corner, Park Geunwoo's attempt went wide.

Soon after, Vivek added India's eighth goal in the 54th minute with a fine solo effort, carrying the ball from the right into the circle before beating the goalkeeper with a reverse hit. And as soon as the hooter went off, the packed stands erupted, and the fireworks lit up the venue.

Dilpreet was named Player of the Match for his two goals. He credited teamwork for India scoring eight goals against Korea in a second consecutive game.

“Our aim was to execute our plans. It doesn't matter who scores and who doesn't. It is very special to play in Punjab, with our families in the stands and represent India in front of them. Thanks to all the fans for their energy. We look forward to seeing the fans in the final as well,” he said.

Earlier, Japan booked their place in the final after beating Malaysia 5-3 in a shootout following a goalless draw in the first semifinal. Before that, in the classification match for the 5th-6th place between China and Bangladesh, the Chinese team finished their tournament with a 3-1 win.

India, defending champions and five-time winners of the Asian Champions Trophy, will now look to secure a record-extending sixth title when they meet Japan in the final on Thursday in Mohali.

--IANS

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