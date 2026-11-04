Arsenal are favourites to lift Premier League trophy': David James

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Former Manchester City goalkeeper David James has backed Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season, praising Mikel Arteta’s side for their impressive performances and consistency, while insisting that Manchester City cannot yet be ruled out of the race.

James believes Arsenal are favourites to lift the trophy after making a strong start to their campaign, with their only defeat so far highlighting the quality and consistency they have displayed.

“Arsenal are the favourites to lift the Premier League title this year after their success last season. They are displaying a serious and beautiful brand of football, and they have lost just one game so far. They even defeated Liverpool at Anfield and didn’t even give them the chance to score, which says a lot about how Mikel Arteta has built this Arsenal side,” James told Jio Star.

He also pointed out that Arsenal have been getting the basics right rather than attempting too much, which has helped them maintain their momentum in the early stages of the season.

However, the former England international was cautious about writing off Manchester City despite their recent setbacks, expressing confidence that Pep Guardiola’s side remain strong contenders.

“But Manchester City have surprised me. They were on a seven-match unbeaten streak, and then suddenly, they lost two games on the trot. That kind of dip is unlike them. But I feel it’s too early to rule them out as the Premier League challengers to Arsenal. Still, one of these two clubs will be lifting the trophy,” he said.

James, who represented Manchester City during his playing career, admitted that his allegiance remains with the blue half of Manchester and expressed hope that Erling Haaland could help the club return to winning ways.

“And because I have played for the blue side of Manchester, I’m rooting for Manchester City, and I really hope that they can, with Erling Haaland, get the deal done this year and get back to the trophy-winning ways,” he added.

Reflecting on how the Premier League title race has evolved over the years, James said the competition has become increasingly demanding, with the margin for error shrinking considerably for teams aspiring to become champions.

He described the period before the 2000s as a watershed moment, explaining that teams could afford to lose eight or nine matches and still win the league comfortably during the earlier era.

“In recent years, the trophy-winning points margin has changed massively. Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal have been pushing each other to the limits, and these clubs have won the Premier League title with 90+ point seasons,” he said.

“The margin for error is almost zero now. One terrible week can cost you the title, and that is why the best teams treat every game like a final. It is no longer about how many games you win, but how few you lose,” he added.

--IANS

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