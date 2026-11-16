Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora spark pregnancy buzz with ‘adding little more love to family’ post

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Television actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora have sparked speculation about expecting their second child after sharing a social media post hinting at “adding little more love to family.”

The couple's latest post has caught the attention of fans, with many wondering if they are set to embrace parenthood for the second time. The phrase has fuelled curiosity about a possible second pregnancy, although the actors are yet to officially confirm the news.

On Monday, Dheeraj took to his Instagram handle to mark a milestone in his journey of togetherness with Vinny. To celebrate the occasion, he shared a series of romantic photographs featuring the two. In the pictures, the couple is seen striking romantic poses while twinning in white. Some frames also feature their son Zayn, capturing sweet family moments. Dheeraj and Vinny are seen gazing lovingly at each other and posing closely, reflecting their affection and bond.

However, it was the final picture that caught everyone's attention. The photograph featured a message that read, “We are adding a little more love to our family,” sparking speculation that the couple might be expecting their second child.

Fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, expressing excitement over the possibility of the family welcoming another little one. One netizen wrote, “Happy anniversary and heartiest congratulations you guys.” Another said, “Waiting for the little one.” A third user said, “The last slide. I am in team baby girl.”

Dheeraj and Vinny tied the knot in November 2016 after dating for several years. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Zayn, in August 2022. Since then, the actors have often shared glimpses of their family life and special moments with their son on social media. Their latest post has now left fans guessing whether another little member is set to join their family.

--IANS

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