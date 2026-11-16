BLA sharpens military strategy, appoints ex-Pakistan Army Captain as chief

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which has intensified its confrontation with the Pakistan establishment, has inflicted significant losses on the country's security forces.

Alongside escalating its attacks on Pakistani security personnel, the BLA has been actively revising its operational strategy and organisational framework in Balochistan.

The outfit has introduced changes not only to its methods of attack but also to its recruitment process, signalling a significant shift in its organisational approach.

The recent recruitment of a commander-in-chief of the BLA has raised eyebrows in Pakistan's top circles. The BLA has appointed Rehman Gul, a former Pakistan Army Captain, as its commander-in-chief.

An official said that the appointment of Gul is a major turning point in the BLA's operations.

"In addition to making operational changes in terms of leadership, the BLA has also managed to procure highly sophisticated weapons, which have made their attacks far more lethal," the official said.

The Baloch armed group has traditionally used improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and hit-and-run ambushes.

The BLA's arsenal now includes commercially available quadcopters modified for military use, which it has deployed in attacks against convoys transporting Pakistani security personnel.

Further, the BLA has also deployed unmanned aerial gadgets to strike at military patrols, the official said.

Another official said that the BLA does understand the importance of having experienced personnel to guide the organisation's military capabilities.

It has been actively reaching out to Pakistani army personnel.

"There are select wings within the BLA, which handle recruitments. These groups study these personnel, and if they come across any disgruntled personnel who have either deserted the security forces or are planning to, then the BLA quickly reaches out to such personnel," the official said.

Sections within the Pakistani security establishment are reportedly dissatisfied with the top brass over its handling of the situation in Balochistan. The people of the province have also long complained of neglect and inadequate attention to their grievances.

Moreover, the region, which is rich in resources, has always benefited the high and mighty in Islamabad, Karachi or Rawalpindi.

The benefits of the same have never reached the people.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that there are many within the Pakistan security forces who are disgruntled and want to leave the force.

There are multiple reasons behind this. The heavy losses have left many demoralised. Further, there is no support from the people, which has led to intelligence evaporating.

More importantly, many within the forces are unhappy with the kind of treatment that is meted out to the Baloch people. It is not just the lack of basic infrastructure that is being provided.

The rape of women, killing of children and the forced disappearances left a large part within the force unhappy, the official said.

The appointment of Gul as commander-in-chief is a major turning point for the battle in Balochistan.

Gul, who also goes by the aliases Mureed Baloch and Ustaad Pureed, has first-hand experience on the battlefield.

Moreover, he has plenty of insider information about the Pakistan military. He hails from Noshki and served as a commissioned officer in Pakistan's Army 19th Frontier Force Regiment.

He was unhappy with the handling of the Balochistan issue, which is why he decided to defect.

He rose within the ranks of the BLA quickly and very soon became the second-in-command. He was one of the key persons responsible for making the BLA's Majeed Brigade the dangerous force that it is today.

In addition to leading the BLA on the field, Gul's appointment would also send a message to many others within the Pakistani security establishment.

Many more are likely to defect and join the BLA in the near future. The new commander-in-chief will look to rope in personnel from the Pakistani security forces across the ranks. He would focus on top- and middle-level officers, while also looking to recruit foot soldiers.

Pakistan is facing a serious challenge in Balochistan. While it has promised several countries access to the province's vast natural resources, the security situation on the ground remains deeply precarious, posing a major obstacle to fulfilling those commitments.

Not just the BLA, Pakistan also has to deal with the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which is also growing stronger by the day and has stepped up attacks, an official said.

--IANS

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