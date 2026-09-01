September 01, 2026 7:50 PM हिंदी

Ariana Grande suffers 'deep cut', says she will ditch her high heels

Ariana Grande suffers 'deep cut', says she will ditch her high heels

Los Angeles, Sept 1 (IANS) Actress-singer Ariana Grande has shared that she won’t be wearing high heels for her upcoming London shows. This comes after she sustained a "deep cut" in her foot.

The 33-year-old singer-actress told her fans that she would be slipping into "cosy" footwear for her concert at London's O2 Arena as she prepares to wrap up her Eternal Sunshine Tour with one final performance at the venue on Tuesday.

The singer explained she'd suffered an injury which has left her struggling to put weight on one foot. She took to her Instagram, and wrote, "My sweet petals, I wanted to let you know I will need to be in cozy footwear for this evening’s show (and possibly tomorrow’s) as I am bandaged up underneath, recovering from a minor injury. It is not a sprain or anything muscular but just a deep cut! So when you see me tonight without my signature heels, or even possibly having a little trouble putting weight on that foot, that is why”.

She went on, “But please do not fret. On with the show and I am on the mend! I cannot wait to perform for you tonight and tomorrow (even if I am a few inches shorter than usual) … I love you always”.

The actress-singer has planned to step out of the spotlight after wrapping up the tour.

Speaking during a show at Chicago’s United Center in August, she told the audience, "Can we get a little real tonight? The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing. It is something that I had decided to plan. It was a thoughtful decision. It was an empowering decision. I made it quietly, a long time ago”.

"No matter what noises exist out there, nothing will be able to distort my reality or be more real to me… as this love that we share”, she added.

--IANS

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