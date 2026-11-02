November 02, 2026 10:07 AM हिंदी

Malaika Arora reacts in Salman Khan style as son Arhaan gets his eyebrows threaded, says 'It's done bro!!!!'

Malaika Arora reacts in Salman Khan style as son Arhaan gets his eyebrows threaded, says 'It's done bro!!!!'

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actor-model Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan seems to have taken some time out for a grooming session.

He gave a glimpse of his eyebrow-threading appointment with a few other glimpses in his latest social media post.

Arhaan shared a series of pictures and videos, including a glimpse of himself reclining in a salon chair as a salon professional worked on shaping his eyebrows with a thread. Sharing the photo dump, Arhaan kept the caption short and wrote, "bas hogaya".

His post also caught the attention of his mother, Malaika, who reacted to the photo in the comments section. Reacting to the picture, she commented in Salman Khan's style and said, "It's done bro !!!!"

For a picture featuring her mother posing with a swag, she wrote, "Last pic ... epic". The photo dump also featured a close-up selfie of Arhaan, sporting long, tousled hair and a moustache, as well as glimpses of a night out at a music venue.

For the uninitiated, Arhaan is the son of Malaika Arora and her former husband, actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. The former couple got married in 1998 and welcomed their son in 2002. They announced their separation in 2016 and were officially divorced in 2017.

Arhaan has largely stayed away from the acting spotlight and has shown an interest in filmmaking. He also made his foray into the digital space with the podcast 'Dumb Biryani', which featured conversations with his friends and many celebrity guests, including his parents and uncle Salman Khan.

–IANS

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