Anuv Jain explains how independent music helps him stay secure

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain has shared that despite a lot of offers from Bollywood coming his way, he is patiently waiting for the perfect project. He shared that his independent music keeps him occupied, inspired and financially secure.

The singer is in no rush to make the transition. He believes in being selective about the projects he takes up and wants to ensure that his eventual entry into the film music space is with the right project.

Speaking about the possibility of creating original music for films, Anuv shared, “There have been a few offers from Bollywood, and I would really like to wait for the right project to come my way. I’m quite selective”.

He further mentioned, “It’s not out of any disrespect to anybody, but I feel that if I do something, I want to do it right and give it my best”.

The singer also credited his independent music journey for giving him the creative and financial freedom to make these choices.

He went on, “I’ve been very fortunate that all the music I’ve released independently has helped me build a strong foundation for myself, both financially and in terms of my audience. That has also given me the luxury of being a little more selective and not necessarily getting into things that may seem like very good opportunities but don’t truly align with what I feel”.

He also spoke about the artists he has grown up listening to and continues to admire. Naming Arijit Singh, Atif Aslam, Sonu Nigam, Shaan and the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, he described Arijit Singh as a benchmark for his generation.

“Someone like Arijit Singh, who has been such a benchmark for our generation and someone we all look up to. Then there’s Atif Aslam sir, whose music, including his work on Coke Studio, has been absolutely amazing. I also have immense admiration for Sonu Nigam sir, Shaan sir and Lata Mangeshkar ma’am”, he shared.

He also revealed a special collaboration that remains on his wishlist working with Shreya Ghoshal.

“Shreya Ghoshal has such a beautiful and incredible voice. I would genuinely love to have the opportunity to work with her someday and write something for her. I think that would be really special”, he added.

--IANS

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