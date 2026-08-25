Anurag Saikia on ‘Badeela’: ‘It’s a vibrant celebration of love blending Assam and Rajasthan’

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Music composer and singer Anurag Saikia has unveiled his latest song ‘Badeela’, a vibrant musical celebration that brings together the rich cultural flavours of Assam and Rajasthan.

Describing the track as a joyous expression of love, Saikia blends the distinct musical traditions of the two regions to create a contemporary yet rooted sound. Speaking about the song, Anurag said, “Badeela is a fusion of Assam and Rajasthan, brought to life through an incredible collaborative effort. It features Rajasthani singer Raja Hasan alongside Assamese vocalist Dipakshi Kalita, with the lethal combination of Naresh Kamath on bass and Ishan Das adding their magic."

"Having Naresh step in to play bass couldn’t have been better- especially since the bassline truly drives the song.” While "Ishq Hai" explored romance through a quieter lens, "Badeela" is designed to be a vibrant, joyous celebration and expression of love.”

“Badeela” unfolds as a love story that is experienced before it is expressed in words. Drawing inspiration from Rajasthan’s rich visual culture, the song incorporates its vibrant colours, textures and traditional adornments to capture the subtle transformation that comes with falling deeply in love.

The track features Anurag Saikia, JUNO, Raja Hasan and Dipakshi Kalita, with JUNO credited as the lyricist and Anurag Saikia as the composer. The song captures the space between presence and absence, intimacy and distance, turning the feeling of longing into music.

Anurag Saikia, who hails from Moran in Assam, is an Indian composer, music director, music producer and instrumentalist known for his work across films and independent music. He has also earned recognition for his contributions to film music and became one of the youngest composers to receive the Rajat Kamal for Best Music Direction for a Non-Feature Film for Yugadrashta.

Over the years, Saikia has worked on several popular songs across films and streaming projects. His notable tracks include “Aise Kyun” from Mismatched, sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and Nikhita Gandhi, “Ek Tukda Dhoop” from Thappad, and the romantic single “Bas Ek Baar” featuring Soham Naik. His other popular works include “Chota Sa Fasana,” featuring Arijit Singh, “Ishq Hai” from “Mismatched,” and “Dooriyan,” a collaboration with Raghav Chaitanya.

--IANS

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