Anuradha Paudwal responds to controversy over her remarks on Ram Mandir donation scam and ‘Vishwaguru’

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) National Award-winning singer Anuradha Paudwal has reacted to the controversy surrounding her remarks on Ram Mandir and the 'Vishwaguru' narrative.

In her recent post on Instagram, she stated that conversations should not be taken out of context or sensationalized. Anuradha said she respects her nation and its leadership while emphasizing that every citizen has the right to express their views respectfully. On Wednesday, the singer shared a note that read, “Namaskar to all my family friends and fans. I appreciate the love and respect you have given me for my work. I also love and respect my nation and its leadership. Every citizen including me understands that we have to be educated to grow and lead in this world. I will always stand by that. We are all allowed to express our views respectfully in this country.”

“But I thoroughly resent when a conversation is taken out of context and sensationalised giving out a wrong tone. I do not endorse those videos and request people not to encourage such creators. Please note this is not a clarification but no one is allowed to use a conversation out of context for their convenience.”

During her recent appearance on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, Anuradha raised questions over India’s ‘Vishwaguru’ narrative, citing concerns about the country’s education system. She said that while people often talk about India becoming a global leader, the closure of thousands of schools raises questions about the foundation needed to achieve that goal.

Anuradha Paudwal said that until a few years ago, she too believed that India would become a Vishwaguru (global leader), but her perspective has changed after observing the current situation. She said, “A few years ago, I also believed that India would become a Vishwaguru. But now I see more and more things happening that seem to contradict that vision. This nonsense needs to stop.”

Paudwal referred to the alleged Ram Mandir donation scam, saying that if such incidents are reported even at places of deep faith, they raise serious concerns. She added that if India aspires to become a Vishwaguru (global leader), it must first uphold the values and principles associated with that vision.

The singer also highlighted the issue of education, claiming that a large number of schools across the country have been shut down.

Anuradha Paudwal's remarks sparked widespread debate on social media, with opinions divided over her comments.

--IANS

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