Anupam Kher reflects on his acting journey: Don’t feel the same need to impress

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Veteran actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher reflects on his evolution as an actor, opening up about how his approach to the craft has changed over the years and added that he has become more relaxed and curious about the art of acting.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a motley of pictures featuring the characters he has played over the years in Hindi cinema. He also looked back at his journey from the National School of Drama to the present and said that he now feels less pressure to prove himself.

He wrote as the caption: “HEART AND CRAFT OF AN ACTOR! Actors are vulnerable people. We willingly expose emotions that most people spend their lives trying to hide. Grief, fear, jealousy, love, joy, insecurity… we have to go looking for them inside ourselves. So yes, I think actors are also very brave.”

The actor said: “Of course, acting can bring fame, money and luxury. But none of these can help you when the camera comes close and you have to reveal something truthful. For that you need craft, but you also need a certain kind of heart. Sometimes even a broken one!”

He revealed that in the earlier years of his career, he thought he was in a hurry to prove himself.

“I had come into films with no godfather, but with the training and confidence of the #NationalSchoolOfDrama. Somewhere I was constantly saying, “Look what I can do. Look how different I can be.”

The actor said: “Maybe that was necessary then. But over the last ten years, something has changed. I am much more relaxed. I don’t feel the same need to impress. Instead, I have started enjoying the uncertainty of a character—his silences, contradictions, weaknesses, even his foolishness. I challenge myself more now, but strangely, with much less anxiety.”

“Perhaps that is one of the nicer things about growing older as an actor: you stop trying to show how much you know… and start becoming curious about how much you still don’t know. Here are a few faces from that journey. Each one taught me something new about acting! And about myself. Enjoy.”

--IANS

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