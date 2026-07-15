Anupam Kher opens up about the privilege of performing Satish Kaushik's daughter’s Kanyadaan one day

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has opened up about the special bond he shares with late actor Satish Kaushik's daughter, Vanshika.

In his latest post, he recalled an emotional thought about being given the privilege of performing her kanyadaan one day. Kher shared that although the moment is still far away, the very idea fills his heart with affection, warmth, and a sense of responsibility. On Wednesday, the ‘Special 26’ actor took to his Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt birthday note for Vanshika. Sharing her throwback videos and photos, Anupam wrote, “Happy Birthday, my dearest, dearest Vanshika Beta. May God bless you with all the happiness in the world, a long, healthy and beautiful life, and the strength to achieve every dream you dream. You are my child. Even when Satish was with us, I always looked upon you as my daughter… and my friend. Some relationships are not defined by blood; they are defined by love, trust and belonging. Ours is one of them.”

“Sometimes it’s difficult to express love in words, but today I want you to know that I will always be there for you! To protect you, support you, encourage you and stand by you, no matter what life brings. And who knows… one day, many years from now, if you decide to get married, I may even have the privilege of performing your kanyadaan. That day is still far away, but the thought itself fills my heart with affection.”

The 71-year-old actor added, “I love you, beta. Have the happiest birthday ever. And I’m sure your Papa and my bestest friend ever Satish, is smiling from above and sending you his biggest hug and countless blessings today. Happy Birthday, my darling. God bless you. @vanshikakaushik_15 #HappyBirthdayVanshika #Love #Blessings First video is three years old!.”

Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik shared a close and cherished friendship that spanned decades. The duo shared screen space in memorable films like “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” and “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!.”

Following Satish Kaushik's demise on October 25, 2025, Anupam Kher paid an emotional tribute to his dear friend, whom he fondly remembered as “Mere Shah, mere Jahapana.” He also stood by Shah’s wife, Madhu, who suffers from Alzheimer's, during the difficult time.

Interestingly, Anupam Kher has taken on a supportive, father-like role in Vanshika’s life following her father’s passing. He has often been present for her important moments, including school events, and has expressed his affection for her by referring to her as his own daughter.

--IANS

ps/