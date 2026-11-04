November 04, 2026 11:57 AM हिंदी

Ankita Konwar pens heartfelt birthday note for Milind Soman, says she keeps ‘falling in love with him in newer ways’

Ankita Konwar pens heartfelt birthday note for Milind Soman, says she keeps ‘falling in love with him in newer ways’

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Ankita Konwar penned a heartfelt birthday note for her husband, actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, expressing her love and admiration for him.

Taking to Instagram, she described Milind as the most incredible human being and her soulmate. She praised his adventurous spirit, strength, discipline, and curiosity, saying she loved the way he embraced life and inspired those around him. She also spoke about how Milind continued to amaze, challenge, and teach her, adding that he made her fall in love with him in newer ways.

Sharing a series of their photos, Ankita wrote, “Happy birthday to the most incredible human being that I get to call my soulmate. To the most amazing human I know, adventurous, fiercely strong, endlessly disciplined, endlessly curious, and with a heart that is as beautiful as the life you inspire everyone around you to live.”

“I love how you love life, how you never stop exploring, how you show up for the people you love, and how you make even the most ordinary days feel like an adventure. You continue to amaze me, challenge me, teach me and make me fall in love with you in newer ways,” she added.

Looking back at their journey together, Ankita recalled the countries they had travelled to, roads they had run on, oceans they had crossed and mountains they had climbed. She further expressed her excitement about the many adventures that still awaited them, hoping that they would continue to find their way to each other's hearts.

“I hope you know how deeply loved you are, not just by me, but by everyone whose life you have touched. Here’s to you my love, to all the countries we’ve travelled, all the roads we’ve run, the oceans we’ve crossed, the mountains we’ve climbed, the forests we’ve bathed, and all the beautiful adventures still waiting for us.

Happy birthday, my love. May we always find the way to each others heart,” mentioned Ankita.

Ankita also shared a carousel of pictures featuring the couple striking poses together, running, exploring new places and participating in marathons. The photographs offered a glimpse into their shared love for fitness, travel and adventure.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot on April 22, 2018, in an intimate ceremony that beautifully blended Maharashtrian and Assamese traditions.

--IANS

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