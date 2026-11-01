November 01, 2026 7:25 PM हिंदी

Anil Kapoor says 'Sanjay had his own unique vision' as he remembers the 'Musafir' maker

Anil Kapoor says 'Sanjay had his own unique vision' as he remembers the 'Musafir' maker

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Veteran actor Anil Kapoor said that Sanjay Gupta had his own unique voice and vision as a filmmaker, as he remembers the 'Musafir' maker with a heartfelt post on X (Formerly known as Twitter).

The 'Animal' actor said that he shared a special bond with the director both on a personal and professional level. Anil added that he really cherished the understanding the two of them shared.

Anil wrote on his official handle, "Deeply saddened and heartbroken by Sanjay’s passing. We shared a special bond, both personally and through the films we worked on together. There was always an understanding between us that I truly cherished. (sic)"

"Sanjay had his own unique voice and vision as a filmmaker, and the memories of working with him will always remain close to my heart. Going to miss you, Sanjay. Rest in peace, my friend. (Folded hands emoji)," he added.

It must be noted that Anil first collaborated with Sanjay Gupta in the 2004 release 'Musafir'.

The Sanjay Gupta directorial also featured Sanjay Dutt, Sameera Reddy, Aditya Pancholi, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Shakti Kapoor. The project also marked the Bollywood debut of Koena Mitra.

These two then reunited for the 2013 crime action film 'Shootout at Wadala'.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the movie stars Ronit Roy, John Abraham, Tusshar Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood and Mahesh Manjrekar.

Sanjay Gupta passed away on October 30 at his Mumbai home at the age of 59. The reports claim that the director slipped and sustained a fatal injury to the head on Friday night. As the other family members were asleep at the time, the director was discovered on Saturday morning.

His last rites were held at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai on Saturday, attended by Abhishek Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan, Fardeen Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajat Bedi, Ashoke Pandit, Milap Zaveri, Rohit Roy, Ronit Roy and Gulshan Grover, along with others from the fraternity.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Bayern Munich suffer double injury blow as Ismael Saibari undergoes surgery, Serge Gnabry sidelined following Saturday's 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund. Photo credit: Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich suffer double injury blow as Saibari undergoes surgery, Gnabry sidelined

When Shah Rukh realized he should not scold Abhishek Bachchan, Vivaan Shah: Agar inke baap...

When Shah Rukh realized he should not scold Abhishek Bachchan, Vivaan Shah: Agar inke baap...

Anil Kapoor says 'Sanjay had his own unique vision' as he remembers the 'Musafir' maker

Anil Kapoor says 'Sanjay had his own unique vision' as he remembers the 'Musafir' maker

'Shreyas has done a phenomenal job with inexperienced bowling': Gautam Gambhir after 3-2 win over New Zealand in the five0match series. Photo credit: NZ cricket

'Shreyas has done a phenomenal job with inexperienced bowling': Gambhir after 3-2 win over NZ

Gurdwaras in Pakistan continue to suffer from neglect despite Islamabad's claims about restoration: Report (File Image)

Gurdwaras in Pakistan continue to suffer from neglect despite Islamabad's claims about restoration: Report

National Racing Challenge 2W: Double delight for Sabu, Senthil, Anandhu; Chiranth roars to another win (Credit: FMSCI)

National Racing Challenge 2W: Double delight for Sabu, Senthil, Anandhu; Chiranth roars to another win

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train to boost connectivity, benefit three states: PM Modi

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train to boost connectivity, benefit three states: PM Modi (Ld)

Karan Singh/Atharva Sharma duo captures ITF M15 doubles title in Egypt (Credit: Roundglass Tennis Academy)

Karan Singh/Atharva Sharma duo captures ITF M15 doubles title in Egypt

Suhail Nayyar doesn’t believe in walking wounded, likes to balance life

Suhail Nayyar doesn’t believe in walking wounded, likes to balance life

Britney Spears pours love for ‘Practical Magic’, calls Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman her ‘girl crushes for this week’

Britney Spears pours love for ‘Practical Magic’, calls Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman her ‘girl crushes for this week’