Anil Kapoor says 'Sanjay had his own unique vision' as he remembers the 'Musafir' maker

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Veteran actor Anil Kapoor said that Sanjay Gupta had his own unique voice and vision as a filmmaker, as he remembers the 'Musafir' maker with a heartfelt post on X (Formerly known as Twitter).

The 'Animal' actor said that he shared a special bond with the director both on a personal and professional level. Anil added that he really cherished the understanding the two of them shared.

Anil wrote on his official handle, "Deeply saddened and heartbroken by Sanjay’s passing. We shared a special bond, both personally and through the films we worked on together. There was always an understanding between us that I truly cherished. (sic)"

"Sanjay had his own unique voice and vision as a filmmaker, and the memories of working with him will always remain close to my heart. Going to miss you, Sanjay. Rest in peace, my friend. (Folded hands emoji)," he added.

It must be noted that Anil first collaborated with Sanjay Gupta in the 2004 release 'Musafir'.

The Sanjay Gupta directorial also featured Sanjay Dutt, Sameera Reddy, Aditya Pancholi, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Shakti Kapoor. The project also marked the Bollywood debut of Koena Mitra.

These two then reunited for the 2013 crime action film 'Shootout at Wadala'.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the movie stars Ronit Roy, John Abraham, Tusshar Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood and Mahesh Manjrekar.

Sanjay Gupta passed away on October 30 at his Mumbai home at the age of 59. The reports claim that the director slipped and sustained a fatal injury to the head on Friday night. As the other family members were asleep at the time, the director was discovered on Saturday morning.

His last rites were held at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai on Saturday, attended by Abhishek Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan, Fardeen Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajat Bedi, Ashoke Pandit, Milap Zaveri, Rohit Roy, Ronit Roy and Gulshan Grover, along with others from the fraternity.

--IANS

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