Anil Kapoor credits Sonam and Rhea for his success: It is a double bonus

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Veteran Anil Kapoor has reflected on the sacrifices that came with his own commitment to work and why he considers himself a “double bonus” father to Sonam and Rhea Kapoor.

In a heartfelt conversation with a contestant in the show, Anil said: “Bahut log kehte hain ki main apni family ke liye kaam karta hoon, lekin main bhi ab yeh seekh raha hoon ki family ko waqt dena kitna zaroori hai.”

(A lot of people say that I work for my family, but I am also now learning how important it is to make time for your family.)

“Hamare jo sons-in-law hain, woh family aur work ke liye proper time nikaalte hain. Jab main aapki umar ka tha aur Rhea paida hui thi, main hospital late pahuncha tha. Main aaj tak khud ko forgive nahi kar saka. Rhea ki delivery ho gayi thi aur main kuch waqt baad wahan pahuncha. Main poori raat shoot kar raha tha aur meri aankh lag gayi," said Anil, who married Sunita Bhavnani in 1984 and they share three children Sonam, Rhea, and Harshvardhan.

(Our sons-in-law make proper time for their families as well as their work. When I was your age and Rhea was born, I reached the hospital late. I have never been able to forgive myself for that. Rhea had already been delivered and I reached there some time later. I had been shooting all night and had fallen asleep.)

“Jab main utha, tab tak Rhea was born. Having a daughter is a bonus, aur meri do daughters hain, Sonam aur Rhea, toh mere liye double bonus hai.”

(When I woke up, Rhea had already been born. Having a daughter is a bonus, and I have two daughters, Sonam and Rhea, so for me, it is a double bonus.)

“India Ke Top 1%: The Anil Kapoor Show” premieres on September 19 on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

--IANS

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