Anil Ambani to appear before CBI for questioning in SBI fraud case

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Industrialist Anil Ambani is set to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at its headquarters in the national capital on March 19-20.

Anil Ambani’s appearance before the CBI is in connection with the FIR registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the State Bank of India regarding Reliance Communications Ltd. (RCOM).

“Anil D. Ambani will be appearing before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi on 19th and 20th March, 2026 for examination, in connection with the FIR registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the State Bank of India regarding Reliance Communications Ltd. (RCOM),” said a spokesperson for Anil Ambani.

The appearance is in furtherance to Ambani’s commitment to extend full cooperation in the matter with all agencies, the spokesperson added.

Last week, Anil Ambani's son Jai Anmol Ambani was grilled by the CBI in connection with the Rs 228 crore fraud case involving Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL). He was examined by the premier investigative agency for two days.

The agency questioned him in connection with an alleged bank fraud case in which he has been booked along with Reliance Home Finance Ltd’s former CEO and ex-whole-time director, Ravindra Sudhalkar, and others.

The CBI had registered the case on December 6, 2025, in connection with the alleged bank fraud involving Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL), Jai Anmol Anil Ambani, Ravindra Sudhalkar, unknown persons and unknown public servants.

The criminal case was registered against RHFL -- a company of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group -- its promoters or directors and unknown bank officials on the basis of a complaint by Union Bank of India. The complaint alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct, causing a wrongful loss of Rs 228.06 crore to Union Bank of India (ex-Andhra Bank).

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate attached another lot of properties, worth more than Rs 581 crore, of Anil Ambani group companies Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL).

--IANS

na/