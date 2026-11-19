New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Nepal are set to make history when they take on Bangladesh in a T20 International at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on June 3, 2027, as part of their six-match tour of England.

The fixture will mark Nepal’s first-ever appearance at the Home of Cricket against an ICC Full Member nation, offering the emerging cricketing side an opportunity to showcase its talent on one of the sport’s most prestigious stages.

The match will also be significant for Bangladesh as their men’s team will play their first T20 International at Lord’s. The fixture comes after Bangladesh’s scheduled return to the venue for a Test match against England, ending a 17-year gap since their previous Test appearance at the ground.

The tour, hosted by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), will also see Nepal face Ireland and Scotland in official international matches at Wormsley and Beckenham.

Three matches will be played at Wormsley as part of MCC’s partnership with the Estate, while two fixtures are scheduled at The County Ground in Beckenham. All matches on the tour will be recognised as official international fixtures by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and have been sanctioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The tour follows Bangladesh’s scheduled visit to Nepal in March 2027 and comes a few months after Nepal participates in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 Qualifier Play-off.

MCC Chief Executive and Secretary Robert Lawson said the fixture reflected the growing relationship between the club and the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN).

“The relationship between MCC and CAN has grown enormously in recent years, through visits, shared experiences and supporting the development of the game, as well as our work with the Nepal Premier League on the Spirit of Cricket,” Lawson said.

CAN Secretary Paras Khadka described the opportunity to return to Lord’s as a moment of immense pride and thanked MCC and the participating cricket boards for their continued support in creating international opportunities for Nepal.

“Initiatives like these provide invaluable international exposure, strengthen global partnerships and create new opportunities for collaboration. We look forward to building on these relationships and contributing to the continued growth of cricket in Nepal and beyond.”

CAN President Chatur Bahadur Chand also expressed excitement about the historic encounter, saying the match would be Nepal’s first against an ICC Full Member nation at the iconic venue.

“On behalf of the Cricket Association of Nepal, I extend our sincere gratitude to MCC, ECB, BCB, Cricket Scotland and Cricket Ireland for their continued support and collaboration,” he said.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Tamim Iqbal said the fixture would be a special occasion for the Bangladesh team and supporters of both nations.

“Playing at Lord’s, the Home of Cricket, is a special occasion for the Bangladesh team, and we are delighted to be part of this historic T20 International against Nepal in June 2027. It will be the first time our men’s team has played a T20 International at this iconic venue, and following our return to Lord’s for a Test match against England after 17 years, this fixture will make next summer even more memorable for Bangladesh cricket,” he said.

--IANS

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