FSSAI suspends licences of AB Enterprise, Zaiqaa Organixs, Narayani Foods over misleading claims, hygiene lapses

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday said that it suspended the licences of three food business operators, citing misleading claims, unhygienic manufacturing conditions and serious food safety violations that could pose risks to public health.

Taking to the social media platform X, the regulator said licences of A.B. Enterprise in Meghalaya, Zaiqaa Organixs (OPC) Private Limited and Narayani Foods and Beverages in Odisha had been suspended with immediate effect following inspections and regulatory proceedings.

In the case of A.B. Enterprise, FSSAI said the company was found making health benefit claims on product labels and promotional material in violation of the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018. The authority also found that food business activities were being carried out without the required manufacturing endorsement in its FSSAI licence.

According to FSSAI, an improvement notice and subsequent personal hearing were issued, providing the firm an opportunity to present its case. However, no reply or further communication was received from the food business operator.

"The violations were found to be serious in nature and the claims had the potential to mislead and influence consumer behaviour," the regulator said, directing the firm to stop all food business activities until further orders.

In a separate action, Zaiqaa Organixs (OPC) Private Limited had its licence suspended after FSSAI reported extensive hygiene and sanitation deficiencies at its facility.

The inspection found food being manufactured, packed and stored under unhygienic conditions, poor housekeeping, pest-control concerns, rusted equipment, improper storage of raw materials and finished products and inadequate process controls.

The regulator also said labels carrying key details such as manufacturing dates, batch numbers and use-by dates were missing on certain materials and products.

FSSAI noted that the unit scored only 12 per cent (10 out of 90) in its compliance assessment, falling under the non-Compliance category.

"The presence of physical, chemical and biological hazards in food to an extent that poses serious public-health risks may render the food unsafe," the authority said while ordering suspension of the licence forthwith in the interest of public health.

Additionally, the regulator also suspended the licence of Narayani Foods and Beverages, citing grossly unhygienic processing conditions and significant shortcomings in its food safety management system.

During inspection, FSSAI found poor sanitation, pest-entry points, algae contamination near water facilities, flies and cobwebs in processing and storage areas, corroded equipment, improper storage of finished goods, accumulation of waste materials in food-handling areas and inadequate record-keeping.

The authority further observed the absence of key food-safety training records and documentation related to retained control samples.

Narayani Foods and Beverages received a compliance score of 25 per cent (20 out of 80), which also fell within the non-compliance category.

"In view of the severe non-compliance with mandatory sanitary and hygienic requirements and the consequential food-safety risk, the licence has been suspended with immediate effect in the interest of public health and food safety," FSSAI said.

--IANS

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