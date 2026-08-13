Gashmeer Mahajani reveals '108 Base Hospital – Uri' is inspired by a real hospital in Kashmir

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actor Gashmeer Mahajani is gearing up to take on the role of an Army officer in the upcoming television show “108 Base Hospital – Uri.”

In a recent conversation with IANS, the actor opened up about the show’s unique concept and revealed that it draws inspiration from a real hospital in Kashmir. Speaking about the show, Gashmeer shared that 108 Base Hospital is inspired by a real medical facility in Kashmir that has played a crucial role in saving the lives of wounded personnel. The actor explained that the show aims to highlight not only the work carried out at the hospital but also the courage and dedication of the people associated with it.

When asked whether “108 Base Hospital” also explores the emotional challenges doctors face, including situations where they are unable to save a patient, Gashmeer Mahajani highlighted the show’s human side. He explained that while doctors are often portrayed as heroes who save lives, the series also aims to capture the emotional realities, pressures and difficult moments that come with their profession.

“If I tell you something, the 108 Base Hospital is inspired by a real hospital in Kashmir. It has a tremendous record of saving people. If a person is taking even one breath while being taken to that hospital, they claim that they can save the wounded person. This is inspired by a real hospital where they save officers,” explained Gashmeer,

He added, “So, why would we want to show only the negative side of it? If there is one case out of a thousand where something doesn't happen, we don't focus on that. We should focus on what gives you inspiration, motivates you and makes you feel good.”

The show stars Erica Fernandes as Dr. Major Naina, Gashmeer Mahajani as Dr. Major Aniruddh, Nikkhil Khurana as Major Sameer Dixit, Ayoshi Talukdar as Dr. Captain Mili Banerjee, Hiten Tejwani as Dr. COl Suryakant Thakur and Smita Bansal as Lt COl principal Matron Kavita Jha.

'108 Base Hospital – Uri' premieres on 15th August during Independence Day. It will air Saturday-Sunday on COLORS and JioHotstar.

--IANS

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