Gold derivatives can boost financial markets, price discovery in India: Report

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) The evolution of gold derivatives reflects a broader opportunity for India’s commodity markets -- to build stronger domestic price references, enable businesses to hedge price risk within India, create investment avenues and develop a deeper risk-management ecosystem across commodities, a new report has said.

India’s gold market is moving from physical ownership towards a more financialised market, with derivatives giving participants greater ability to discover prices, manage risk and participate in organised markets, said the report by MCX launched during the ‘Global Commodity Conclave 2026’ here.

Gold has evolved from a store of wealth into a financial asset accessed through ETFs, digital gold, collateral, and derivatives.

The report, titled ‘Gold Derivatives–Deepening the Market and the Road Ahead in India’, identifies gold derivatives as an important force in this transition, broadening access to organised markets beyond traditional bullion dealers to investors, jewellers, refiners, importers and financial institutions.

Since the introduction of gold derivatives in 2003, the market has grown significantly, with average daily turnover exceeding Rs 2.2 lakh crore and average daily open interest standing at 43 tonnes, reflecting sustained participation and long-term interest in the market.

Around 175 tonnes of gold have also been physically delivered through the exchange mechanism since inception.

“This physical delivery demonstrates the confidence of market participants in the robustness and efficiency of the organised market mechanism and highlights how derivatives can create a stronger connection between financial markets and the physical gold ecosystem,” said the report.

The evolution of gold derivatives also reflects a broader opportunity for India’s commodity markets: to build stronger domestic price references, enable businesses to hedge price risk within India, create investment avenues and develop a deeper risk-management ecosystem across commodities.

Price discovery is one of the most important roles of commodity derivatives. Exchange-traded futures and options can provide transparent and efficient price references for market participants, helping businesses make decisions around inventory, production, procurement, storage and marketing, said the report.

The report also highlights the potential for Indian gold futures to play an even greater role in domestic and regional price discovery.

Given India’s established gold trade links with South Asia and the Gulf region, Indian gold futures have the potential to contribute more significantly to regional price discovery.

As participation and liquidity deepen across bullion, metals, energy and agri commodities, there is an opportunity for India-specific price references to become increasingly relevant to domestic businesses and market participants, said the report.

--IANS

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