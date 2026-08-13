Gardner requests for privacy amid personal controversy, as CA retains her as vice-captain

London, Aug 13 (IANS) Australia women's team vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner on Thursday broke her silence regarding her ongoing personal controversy and urged the public to respect her privacy, while confirming that Cricket Australia (CA) has retained her as the vice-captain.

Ashleigh has been at the centre of public scrutiny after her estranged wife, Monica Wright, made serious infidelity allegations regarding events during the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup in India, while also questioning the national board's decision to keep the all-rounder in her vice-captaincy role.

“While my separation from my wife is a personal matter, I understand my current relationship status needed to be addressed by Cricket Australia given my position as vice-captain.

“I am grateful that the CA Board has chosen to support my continued leadership. I look forward to playing a strong role as a leader and providing the best possible support for my teammates in the season to come,” Ashleigh wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Ashleigh and Monica got married in April 2025, before their relationship hit a rough patch during last year's ODI World Cup. A few months after Ashleigh moved out of their home in Sydney, she alleged that Ashleigh was involved in an affair with her teammate opener Georgia Voll.

“I am grateful for the time Monica and I shared and sorry for the pain this has caused. I wish her nothing but happiness and success in the future. I won't be making any further public comment on this matter at this time and ask that the privacy of those involved is respected,” added Ashleigh.

CA had earlier clarified that the dispute between Ashleigh and Monica remains a private matter, noting that conflict-of-interest arrangements were activated under its Respect at Work policy to protect team integrity. Her WBBL franchise, the Sydney Sixers, has also extended its full support to the off-spin bowling all-rounder.

--IANS

nr/bc