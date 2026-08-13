Aditya Pancholi remembers his first co-star Mahesh Anand on his birth anniversary

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actor Aditya Pancholi remembered one of his first co-stars, Mahesh Anand, on his birth anniversary on Thursday.

Marking the late actor's birthday on social media, Aditya Pancholi dropped a picture with Mahesh Anand on IG. He also uploaded the poster of his debut movie 'Sasti Dulhan Mahenga Dulha', in which he had shared the screen with Mahesh Anand.

Remembering one of the first male supermodels in the country, Aditya Pancholi wrote on his official Instagram handle, "Remembering Mahesh Anand on his birthday today. India’s first male supermodel and my first co-star in Sasti Dulhan Mehnga Dulha, he was an unforgettable part of my journey in films. (sic)."

"Happy Birthday, Mahesh. May you be at peace and forever remembered with love and respect. (Folded hands emojis)", his emotional post further read.

For the unaware, Mahesh Anand was found dead on 9 February 2019 at his Versova apartment in Mumbai. He was 57 years old at the time. His body was reportedly discovered in a decomposed state.

During his career spread across three decades, Mahesh Anand established himself as one of the most bankable villains in Bollywood.

He made his debut in 1984 with the movie 'Karishmaa'. Some of his most noteworthy projects include 'Shahenshah', 'Thanedaar', 'Vishwatma', 'Coolie No. 1', and 'Lal Baadshah'.

His last on-screen appearance was in 2019 with the movie 'Rangeela Raja'.

Talking about 'Sasti Dulhan Mahenga Dulha', made under the direction of Bhappi Sonie, the project also starred Priya Tendulkar, Arun, Sudhir Dalvi, and Jagdish Raj in key roles, along with others.

Set against the backdrop of Nagpur, the movie shared the journey of Radheyshyam, a father struggling to marry off his three daughters due to lack of dowry.

Meanwhile, after a noteworthy debut with 'Sasti Dulhan Mahenga Dulha', Aditya Pancholi went on to feature in films like 'Saathi (1991)', 'Aatish (1994)', and 'Yes Boss (1997)', to name just a few.

--IANS

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